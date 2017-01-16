North Shore Eye Care – a division of SightMD - is Long Island’s most established full-service comprehensive eye care provider.

As New York’s fastest growing ophthalmic provider group, SightMD today announced the addition of Victor Giamos, MD to their medical staff, according to eye surgeon, Jeffrey Martin, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer of SightMD and Managing Partner at North Shore Eye Care, a division of SightMD. Dr. Giamos will practice primarily out of SightMD’s Riverhead, Southampton, Southold and Hampton Bays offices.

“Dr. Giamos is a gifted, award-winning ophthalmologist who we welcome with open arms at SightMD,” said Dr. Martin. “Both our physicians and patients will benefit from his extensive research he has conducted during his career and patients will appreciate his personal approach to quality care.” Dr. Giamos will provide comprehensive ophthalmic services as well as cataract surgery and LASIK laser vision correction.

“I consider it an honor to be given the opportunity to join the eye care professionals at SightMD,” said Dr. Giamos. “Their medical staff includes some of the finest eye surgeons in ophthalmology and their commitment to personal patient care is visible at every phase of their interactions with patients,” said Dr. Giamos. “I have spent several years practicing in the greater Long Island region and look forward to continuing the tradition of eye care excellence that my new colleagues have established during their decades in practice.”

Dr. Giamos’ career path to ophthalmology includes receiving his Doctor of Pharmacy from St. John’s University in Jamaica, New York, where he graduated as Summa Cum Laude. He received his Doctor of Medicine at State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medical and Biomedical Sciences, then completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Medical College, Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York.

Dr. Giamos’ ophthalmology training was completed at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, where he was appointed chief resident during his senior year. After completing his ophthalmology training, he completed a two-month ophthalmology surgical rotation at Columbia University-Harkness Eye Institute in Manhattan, New York.

His extensive clinical research and medical studies include a focus on cataract removal & lens implantation, multi-focal and Toric intraocular lenses implants. He has won the Jordan Proficiency In Ophthalmology Award, the Commitment to Excellence Award and the Department of Internal Medicine Distinguished Service Award. He is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons and the Hellenic Medical Society in New York. Dr. Giamos is also fluent in three languages, including English, Spanish and Greek.

SightMD is New York’s fastest growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients the convenience of 22 locations across the greater Long Island / New York metropolitan area and access to 50 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists. It was formed with the merger between North Shore Eye Care and Long Island Eye Surgical Care.

North Shore Eye Care – a division of SightMD - is Long Island’s most established full-service comprehensive eye care provider. This year they are celebrating 55 years of eye care excellence since Dr. Sidney Martin founded the practice in 1962. North Shore Eye Care the official LASIK Providers of the New York Mets. Many of their doctors have been voted ‘TOP DOCTORS’ in the New York Metro Area by Castle Connolly and North Shore Eye Care has earned ‘Best Of Long Island’ honors for the past few years.

North Shore Eye Care maintains offices in Smithtown, Riverhead, Holbrook, Deer Park, Southampton, Southold, Garden City, Hampton Bays, Huntington, Hauppauge, Hempstead and Little Neck. They specialize in cataract care, LASIK laser vision correction, glaucoma management, diabetic eye disease, ocular plastic surgery, retinal care and audiology. For more information about North Shore Eye Care, please contact Jacqueline Hernandez at, 855-295-4144.