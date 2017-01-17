North American Kitchen Solutions

North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. (“NAKS” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has hired Sacha Polakoff as its new Chief Executive Officer. NAKS is a holding company and primarily operates through its subsidiaries HoodMart, Inc. (“HoodMart”) and American Hood Systems, Inc. (“American Hood”).

Mr. Polakoff, a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles with degrees in Economics, Finance and International Economics brings more than 25 years of experience to NAKS. Mr. Polakoff has served in senior leadership roles throughout his career and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer for Columbus, Ohio based Oasis International, the worldwide leader in the manufacture of bottled and pressure water coolers, drinking fountains, dehumidifiers and water pitcher systems to offices, schools, businesses, hospitals, municipal buildings and homes. Oasis employs more than 450 individuals and has distribution in more than 80 countries.

As CEO of NAKS, Mr. Polakoff will assume direct operational control over HoodMart and American Hood and will report to NAKS’s Board of Directors. He will be tasked with working hand-in-hand with the senior management team to develop and implement the Company’s long-term growth plan, while also continuing to drive incremental improvements across the organization. He will also lead the acquisition and integration of any future add-on businesses.

HoodMart specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of ventilation systems for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. The Company manufactures both traditional hood systems as well as portable, ventless hoods. The Company’s hoods are manufactured as a complete system and include exhaust fans and fire suppression systems. Through its http://www.hoodmart.com website, the Company was the pioneer of the direct-to-end-user business model for commercial cooking exhaust hoods. HoodMart’s primary customers include individual restaurateurs, small restaurant groups, HVAC installers and smaller commercial kitchens such as those found in convenience stores and office cafeterias. American Hood manufactures and sells similar products through more traditional channels including distributors and resellers. NAKS was formed in April 2016 by Cleveland, Ohio-based private equity group Weinberg Capital Group to acquire HoodMart and American Hood from the former owner.

Ronald E. (Chip) Weinberg, Jr., Managing Director & Principal of Weinberg Capital Group commented, “The Company is well positioned for long-term success and the addition of Sacha will only serve to enhance an already robust business. Sacha is a seasoned CEO possessing a long history of building great companies. His experience runs the gambit and he is comfortable working in all facets of business management. My entire team at Weinberg Capital Group looks forward to our new partnership with Sacha and many years of success.”

Mr. Polakoff added, “I’m excited and honored to be joining such a great organization. The Company is poised for growth and I cannot wait to get in there and start implementing our long-term growth plan.”

For more information, contact:

Ronald E. (Chip) Weinberg, Jr.

Managing Director & Principal

Weinberg Capital Group

cweinberg(at)weinbergcap(dot)com

216.503.8303