Jeff George Promoted to Vice President

Gilbane Building Company is proud to announce the promotion of Jeff George to Vice President for the Southeast Division. In this role, he will be an integral part of operations and business development by exploring new geographic opportunities within the southeast, determining and pursuing new business sectors and services to grow the business, and directing the overall business unit strategic plan process to achieve the established goals for the year.

George joined Gilbane in 2010 and has more than 25 years of construction industry experience with a focus on commercial corporate office, retail/mixed-use, and multi-unit residential markets. His recent notable projects in the Atlanta area include 1000 Park Avenue multi-unit residential high-rise, 675 N Highland Avenue mixed-use development, LakePoint Sports Indoor Pavilion, and Restoration Gallery Design Center.

"Jeff’s proven leadership to meet the needs of our clients and positioning Gilbane in key markets has played a key role in driving our overall growth strategy for our Atlanta, Georgia and Columbia, South Carolina offices," said Michael Brown, senior vice president. "With the Southeast division expanding at such a rapid pace, Jeff’s responsibilities in his new role will ensure we continue to develop our core strengths and seek new opportunities to achieve our goals."

