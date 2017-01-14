Albita's New Big Band Album set for release February 3rd Simply magnificent! This album will transport you to Havana during the glamorous 1950s. Past News Releases RSS

Multi GRAMMY Winner, Albita Rodriguez announces her highly anticipated new Big Band album, self-titled, ALBITA, set for release worldwide February 3 via InnerCat Music Group. Available for pre-order, the album was produced by Paris Cabezas, Albita Rodriguez, Yorgis Goiricelaya and Livan Mesa at Live House Recording Studios (Miami) under the technical direction of Paris Cabezas.

The ALBITA album experience faithfully captures the sound and essence of the Cuban Big Bands of the 1950s. The repertoire, dynamic brass and arrangements are reminiscent of the golden age of Benny More and Machito. The LP also features duets with Ana Gabriel (“Perdon”), Alexandre Pires (“Pais Tropical”), Ednita Nazario (“Loca”) and Rafael “Pollo” Brito (“La Vaca Mariposa”)

“Albita meticulously studied the old big band arrangements to gain the spirit of the 1950s, then transferred it to this project and gave it a modern feel. ALBITA is her 14th full-length album and the recording and mixing process was intentionally kept analog. Although, digital technology has simplified the studio workflow a great deal, I'm still attached to the analogue world, so this LP was recorded on a 2-inch MTR-90 tape machine, together with an array of vintage microphones and custom tube gear that was expressly built for this project. There were no overdubbing edits or artificial corrections during the recording and mixing processes. In my opinion, the synthesis of the old and the new, analogue and digital, is the secret sauce for great sounding records.”, explains Cabezas.

Special D2C packages of ALBITA will also be available to fans, which includes an exclusive vinyl boxset containing an LP, an autographed booklet and other collector items.

ALBITA Tracklisting:

1. Quién Pero Quién

2. País Tropical (duet with Alexandre Pires)

3. Medley de Benny More

4. Medley de Cumbias

5. L-O-V-E

6. Perdón (duet with Ana Gabriel)

7. Angelitos Negros

8. Loca (duet with Ednita Nazario)

9. Medley de Boleros

10. La Vaca Mariposa (duet with Rafael “Pollo” Brito)

11. No te Metas Con Mi Conga

About Albita

Honored with highest award given to selected artists in Cuba, the “Orden por la Cultura Nacional de Cuba”, winner of two GRAMMYS, two EMMYS and 11 GRAMMY Nominations, Albita is the most authentic Cuban singer hailing from Havana that has been able to move the world through her music. Albita is “the reincarnation of a 1930's European chanteuse, a Berlin Cabaret singer transfused with Latin blood" says Los Angeles Times. As a young singer through her authentic roots, she made herself noticed by her dynamic contribution to the renovation of traditional Cuban music and adding a very personal style to her compositions, musical arrangements and singing.

Since arriving in Miami, FL in 1993, her electrifying and mesmerizing performance of contagious Cuban music has elevated her career to an international level, performing all throughout Europe, Latin America, Australia, Africa and Malaysia, where she has shared the stage with such great artists as the late Celia Cruz, Tito Puentes, Oscar de Leon, Gilberto Gil, Juan Luis Guerra, Tito Nieves, Daniela Mercury, Miriam Makeeba, Phil Collins, Melissa Ethredge, and Tony Bennett.

Albita has recorded 12 albums in the US, earning her 11 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS. In the year 2004, she created her own independent record label, Angels’ Dawn Records, where she recorded and released the album titled “ALBITA LLEGO” which won two GRAMMY awards in the category of "Best Contemporary Tropical Album of the Year".