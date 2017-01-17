It seems Americans don’t mind booking accommodations and airfare on small screens. According to research in 2016, 51.8% of travelers who booked trips via digital means will do so using a mobile device. That is up from 43.8% this in 2015. That is an impressive shift!

EyeforTravel are building on this change and have positioned the next EyeForTravel San Francisco Summit (April 24-25) to focus on ‘The Digital Big Bang in Travel’

To shed light on how mobile and social is driving consumer engagement and revenue for travel brands, Shreya Ganapathy the lead researcher for the event said "We are at a tipping point where brands can focus on the customer experience, consumer behavior and the need to engage and build loyalty with these connected travelers right through the travel cycle…. and at the center of it all we have mobile and data strategies!”

She went onto to say “Now is the time for travel brands to focus on digital strategies, marketing insights and partnerships to win that first booking to the taxi home”.

This year the event has Google covering VR with Cardboard, Lola discussing next steps of AI, to Hilton and Wyndham discussing the digital developments in hotels, to Booking.com, Trip Advisor and Cathay Pacific building on why they need to focus on consumer experience and personalization and how to achieve it.

They don’t just stop there, with 300 people in attendance, take the opportunity to discuss the need for chatbots, distribution strategies, marketing, social media and content best practice, customer behavior, machine learning and more to make sure to get the best takeaways in just 2 days.

Barry Goldstein, Chief Digital & Distribution Officer, Wyndham Hotel Group

Angel Llull Mancas, Regional Director N. America, Booking.com

Daniel Houghton, CEO, Lonely Planet

Kimberly Lee, Senior Marketing Manager- International Business, Tencent/ Wechat

Yenyi Fu, Director Mobile Product, TripAdvisor

Amy Labroo, Director of Digital Marketing, Virgin America

Krista Papas, Vice President, Lola

Sakshi Chadha, Client Solutions Manager, Facebook

Jay Fleugel, Product Head, Expedia/Hotels.com

Dana Shefsky, Director, Brand & Guest Technology, Digital Product Innovation, Hilton Worldwide

Other companies confirmed to speak: IHG, Alaska Air, Cathay Pacific, KAYAK, Trivago, Contiki, Hopper, Highgate Hotels, Kiwi.com, Trip.com, Google, and a lot more…

This year’s conference will be 3 in-depth travel conferences all in one!

Mobile and Innovation Strategies: Mobile is fundamentally changing the way online travel brands do business. Mobile is not only fueling key shifts in consumer behavior but also it is also facilitating new business models and industry partnerships

Social Media Marketing Content & Data Strategies: The revolution in segmentation, targeting and personalization - and what travel brands and marketers must do to both understand and serve customers better in our new digital world

The Start-up Village: A special bolt on program to cater to our growing start-up community interested in travel. Complete with its own networking and a start-up competition

