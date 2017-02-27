TrackCore, Inc. is a reseller of the RAIN RFID-enabled enclosures available in a variety of temperature ranges such as ambient cabinets, refrigerators and freezers. In addition to the variety of enclosure types, the units are available in various sizes to meet every Interventional or Operating Room need. TrackCore, Inc. has collaborated with Terso Solutions, Inc. on over 100 successful RFID installs since the partnership began in 2013.

The benefits of RFID tissue and implant tracking include:



100% compliance information logged

66% reduction in product expirations

100% of product kept within temperature specifications

92% reduction in stock outs

74% reduction in inventory analysis

100% charge capture

The software integration, TrackCore Operating Room with RFID enclosures, has been named the winner in the 2016 RFID Journal LIVE Awards in the category- Best Use of RFID to Enhance a Product or Service.

About TrackCore, Inc.

TrackCore, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. TrackCore began with a vision and commitment to improve patient safety surrounding tissues and implants. TrackCore Operating Room was launched in 2006 and is not the industry-leading, flagship product of TrackCore, Inc. designed to eliminate the need for arduous manual processes surrounding tissues and implants. TrackCore, Inc. continues to invest in its products and has expanded the product offering to include TrackCore Interventional and TrackCore SameDay. TrackCore Interventional is a product designed to control costs and improve patient care through consumable tracking. TrackCore SameDay automates the bill-only process for consigned special-order implants.