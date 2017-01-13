A recent example of one of Décor Aid's 1000 luxury home redesigns. Décor Aid’s variety of expertise has been featured in publications such as Elle Décor, House Beautiful, Architectural Digest, New York Magazine, HGTV, and many more.

The interior design industry—particularly the high-end sector—has a reputation for obtuse business practices, and exorbitant costs. Décor Aid’s mission is to counteract this with luxurious, affordable designs, and unambiguous pricing.

From lofts in TriBeCa to estates in Connecticut, the interior design firm has completed over 1000 luxury interior design projects since 2014. All of their designers work in-house, and come from the nation’s top interior design firms. Décor Aid’s variety of expertise has been featured in publications such as Elle Décor, House Beautiful, Architectural Digest, New York Magazine, HGTV, and many more.

All of Décor Aid’s complimentary consultations take place in person with one of the firm’s full-time, in-house designers, and each client receives a proposal that is tailored to their specific needs. While other interior design firms refuse to disclose their final costs upfront, Décor Aid has a completely transparent fee structure, and all fees are disclosed before the client approves their project.

Décor Aid negotiates trade-only discounts with retail stores, trade vendors, and furniture fabricators. These discounts—up to 50% less than retail prices—often exceed design fees.

An exclusive network of contractors allows Décor Aid to connect their clients with artisans of the highest order, guaranteeing a seamless home transformation. To facilitate the home redesign process, all purchase orders are handled by Décor Aid’s dedicated project management and purchasing teams.

And in case an issue arrises with a contractor or vendor, Décor Aid’s customer service team is available for assistance, 7 days a week.

About Décor Aid

Sean Juneja and Markus Weber met a decade ago when they were colleagues in London. After they both relocated to New York for work, they realized that accessing great interior design was far too complicated and expensive. So, they founded Décor Aid to make luxurious interior design effortless and accessible.

The New York City based firm now offers its interior design services in San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston and London.