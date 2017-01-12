Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako System allows surgeons to personalize each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively, so there is a clear plan for how the surgeon will position the implant before entering the operating room

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel now offers Stryker’s Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Partial Knee and Total Hip replacement procedures.

Robotic-arm assisted surgery is a new approach to joint replacement that offers the potential for a higher level of patient-specific implant alignment and positioning.1-3 The technology allows surgeons to create a patient-specific 3D plan and perform joint replacement surgery using a surgeon controlled robotic-arm that helps the surgeon execute the procedure with a high degree of accuracy.4-5

“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed,” said Dr. Raterman, orthopedic surgeon and Director of the Hip and Knee Replacement Center at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. “Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako System allows surgeons to personalize each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively, so there is a clear plan for how the surgeon will position the implant before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments, while the robotic-arm then allows the surgeon to execute that plan with a high level of accuracy and predictability. The combination of these three features of the system has the potential to lead to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

The Mako Partial Knee application is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee. Following the personalized pre-operative plan, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to execute the pre-determined surgical plan and to position the implant. By selectively targeting only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis, surgeons can resurface the diseased portion of the knee while helping to spare the healthy bone and ligaments surrounding the knee joint. Studies have shown robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement to be two to three times more accurate than manual partial knee replacement procedures.5-7

The Mako Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan. In cadaveric studies, Mako total hip replacement acetabular cup placement has been shown to be four times more accurate and reproducible than manual total hip replacement procedures.1

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel received a Center of Excellence Certification for its Hip and Knee Replacement program from DNV GL Healthcare USA, Inc., an international health care accreditation organization, in 2016. It was the first hospital in the country to receive this designation from DNV GL.

“We are proud to be one of the few hospitals in northern Hillsborough and eastern Pasco to use this innovative technology,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO of Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. “It is part of our commitment to provide our community with outstanding healthcare. And when our new operating rooms open this month as part of our current expansion, we will continue to add new services, new technology and new physicians to better serve our community.”

The Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel expansion, which began in August of 2015, will add three additional floors to the hospital’s center wing and a new three-story wing that connects the south and center wings. It involves 111,993 square feet of new construction and 10,834 square feet of renovation. A second Heart Catheterization Lab and 20 inpatient rooms opened in 2016. The expansion will be complete in February 2017 and will bring additional emergency rooms, private inpatient rooms, surgical suites, and recovery/observation rooms. The expansion will also increase Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel’s licensed beds to a total of 145.

