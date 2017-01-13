This is an exciting time for our members – now, as part of their membership, they will have access to a plethora of assessments and PAN’s user-friendly authoring tool.

Performance Assessment Network (PAN), Inc. and The Association for Business Psychology (ABP) have formed an official “technology partnership”, giving ABP members access to PAN’s leading assessment platform. The partnership comes as a natural development as both organisations endeavour to promote best practice in business psychology in the workplace. Given PAN’s ‘assessment agnostic’ offering of more than 500 tests on a single platform, they are ideally placed to connect those working in the business psychology field with best-in-breed tests as well as cutting edge technology.

The ABP provides thought leadership for its members, promoting knowledge and sharing opportunities such as the upcoming Evolution of Assessment Conference in mid-2017, which PAN will co-organise as the new technology partner. This will be an unbeatable opportunity to debate and assess what the future holds for assessment and how organisations are using new technologies such as games and virtual reality to look for leaders of the future.

Commenting on the new technology partnership, Lucy Standing, Vice Chair at ABP, said “This is an exciting time for our members – now, as part of their membership, they will have access to a plethora of assessments and PAN’s user-friendly authoring tool. Ultimately this helps our members have impact with their clients and bring the best-in-breed solutions to the table within their client work.”

PAN is proud to be supporting the ethos of the ‘home and voice’ of Business Psychology as the ABP links business psychologists with the latest knowledge, methodologies and now technology. The ‘technology first’ approach that PAN takes means that it provides the mechanism for business psychology consultants to develop and publish their own content quickly and easily – ultimately providing efficiencies within the workplace and enhancing candidate experiences.

Chris Small, Vice President International at PAN, said, “We’re proud to be official technology partners with the ABP. The ABP is influential in helping its members be at the forefront of new thinking on business psychology – and we’re very happy to be part of that story, helping members deliver innovative technology solutions to their clients and turning their own content into valuable assets for organisations.”

About The Association for Business Psychology (ABP)

The Association for Business Psychology was established in 2000, with the primary purpose of championing business psychology. The Association for Business Psychology is a growing association of nearly 1000 members from many business disciplines, and is proud to be the home and the voice of those with an interest in the informed and evidenced-based application of Psychology in business. Striving to be accessible, the Association supports the education and development of its members with a huge range of events throughout the year and works to raise awareness of the benefits of business psychology for people and organisations. For further information, please visit http://www.theabp.org.uk

About Performance Assessment Network (PAN), Inc.

PAN is the leading provider of talent measurement solutions that help organizations of all sizes hire, develop, and retain the right talent. Our comprehensive suite of over 500 industry-leading assessment tools, including the highly-regarded 16pf® assessment; innovative delivery and reporting technology; and consulting services offers a single source for streamlined people measurement.

Over 16,000 human resources and talent management professionals use PAN solutions to improve their hiring decisions, shorten time-to-fill, reduce recruiting costs, and increase talent performance and retention. The company is privately held, based in Indianapolis, IN with a European office in Oxford, UK. For further information, please visit http://www.panpowered.com. Follow us on Twitter @panpowered.