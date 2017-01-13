This is a great example of private sector support for strengthening our neighborhood and helping to empower the people who live there.

EquityBuild announces the successful collaboration with South Shore Chamber, Inc. during the South Shore Holiday Pop-Up Art & Retail Fair. The Fair is held each year in the effort of bringing back business vitality and creating community connection.

During this event, available storefronts are occupied to stimulate commercial growth in the area. EquityBuild offered their retail space in their building at 7051 S. Bennett Avenue along 71st Street. The long-term result EquityBuild and the community hope to see is to encourage economic development in the area as well as cultivate participation in this family oriented neighborhood that takes pride in the arts.

“This is a great example of private sector support for strengthening our neighborhood and helping to empower the people who live there,” said Shaun Cohen, vice president of EquityBuild. “We’re committed to the neighborhoods we serve and having the space available to the community. EquityBuild is revitalizing neighborhoods with significant potential and upside by partnering with the Chamber and creating space for the creative class and free market solutions.”

As part of the community relations effort, EquityBuild did not charge the Chamber for use of the space. The focus during the Fair encompassed the vibrancy of business and art in the area.

“Our Bennett property is perfectly located in the South Shore neighborhood,” said Ron Bol, COO of EquityBuild. “This emerging area is next to Chicago's planned 600-acre Lakeside Development. These initiatives with the Chamber are just one of many steps to help move things along for South Shore, and the beginning of a wonderful relationship. We look forward to collaborating in the future.”

