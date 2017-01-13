Latest PED Review Contest Winner Awarded Cash Prize

Winning reviews are typically detailed and explanatory enough to help online shoppers make a more educated buying decision.

A new winner has emerged in Power Equipment Direct's bi-monthly video review contest.

Every two months, the outdoor power equipment retail and reviews site holds a video review competition, providing their customers with an opportunity to win a cash prize for their unique and informative reviews. These reviews are often featured on the site to help other online shoppers make more informed buying decisions.

According to Robert Valenzano, snow blower expert at Snow Blowers Direct, "Winning reviews are typically detailed and explanatory enough to help online shoppers make a more educated buying decision. It must show the product being used and demonstrated, and it must mention that it was purchased from Power Equipment Direct."

The winning review this time around comes from Harlan H. of Monroe Township, New Jersey. The video features a Cub Cadet 3X (28") 357cc Three-Stage Snow Blower.

Harlan's video shows the many features of the 3-stage Cub Cadet, cleverly demonstrated its ease of operation, and detailed the simplicity of the order and assembly processes.

When contacted, Harlan responded by saying, "The cub cadet snowblower performed perfectly this past weekend with our first storm here in the Northeast. It cut through the snow with ease. Very powerful and yet easy to handle. SnowBlowersDirect's website made purchasing this blower simple."

Keep an eye on Power Equipment Direct updates and submit your own review now. If you do, you could be the next contestant to win.