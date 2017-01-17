Freedom Financial Network to Hire 1,000 in 2017

Freedom Financial Network (FFN), recently ranked No. 1 in the Extra-Large category of the Phoenix Business Journal’s Best Places to Work awards program, has announced plans to hire 1,000 employees at its Tempe office this year.

The company will hold a career fair Jan. 19 to help fill sales, customer service and technical positions. Job seekers can register for the event at https://freedomwintercareerfair.eventbrite.com (no charge) and bring resumes to the career fair.

Freedom Financial Network Career Fair

Thursday, Jan. 19, 4-7 p.m.

4625 S. Wendler Dr., Tempe

(free parking available)

“Our employees love working at Freedom Financial Network, and take great pride in the culture we’ve built to serve our customers. Our focus is to continue to grow our team while maintaining the great culture we’ve built in Tempe,” says Linda Luman, vice president of human resources. “This year will see FFN adding more than 1,000 new employees, and starting to build a new 300,000-square-foot campus to house our team in the coming years. It’s a really exciting time for our business.”

“Hiring managers will be on-site at the event,” says Luman. “Depending on an individual’s experience and fit, it is possible he or she may even have a job offer before leaving the fair.”

For eight years, the Phoenix Business Journal has designated Freedom Financial Network’s Tempe office as one of Phoenix’s best for employees.

Freedom Financial Network provides comprehensive financial solutions, including personal lending, debt consolidation and negotiation (settlement) services for consumers struggling with debt. As the company is the largest debt settlement provider in the country, FFN has assisted more than 300,000 clients, and resolved more than $5 billion in debt, since 2002.

The company expects continued significant business growth in 2017. As interest rates begin to climb, more consumers may face increasing credit card payments and find themselves in over their heads in debt. Skyrocketing medical costs and rising housing costs are fueling increased consumers’ debt burden. Freedom Financial Network has a variety of solutions to help consumers who find themselves struggling to address their debt.

Freedom Financial Network (http://www.freedomfinancialnetwork.com)

Freedom Financial Network, LLC (FFN), provides comprehensive consumer credit advocacy services. Through the FFN family of companies – Freedom Debt Relief, Freedom Financial Asset Management and Bills.com – FFN works as an independent advocate to provide comprehensive financial solutions, including debt consolidation and debt negotiation (settlement) services for consumers struggling with their finances. The company, which has resolved more than $5 billion in debt and assisted more than 300,000 clients since 2002, is an accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council, and a platinum member of the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators.

Based in San Mateo, California, FFN also operates an office in Tempe, Arizona. The company employs more than 1,200 people and was voted one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay area in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014, and in the Phoenix area in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. FFN’s founders are recipients of the Northern California Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

(end)