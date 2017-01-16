TRAXXALL Technologies, providers of an innovative aircraft maintenance tracking and inventory management system, today announced that Rich Anzalone has joined the TRAXXALL team as Vice President, Customer Experience.

TRAXXALL’s vision is based on the conviction that pre-existing aircraft maintenance tracking systems are inadequate. A “clean sheet” solution, TRAXXALL offers the flexibility that the aviation industry demands. In addition to offering technological excellence, TRAXXALL’s “peer-to-peer” service is delivered by aviation experts.

As an industry veteran with exceptional experience, Mr. Anzalone’s mandate is to work with TRAXXALL’s customers to better understand their needs and preferences, while ensuring that they derive maximum value from TRAXXALL’s products and services. Rich will also provide sales, operations and product development guidance to TRAXXALL as the company continues to grow and serve more customers.

“We are delighted that Rich Anzalone has joined our team,” says Mark Steinbeck, President, TRAXXALL. “You would be hard pressed to find anyone with Rich’s depth of knowledge and experience in aircraft maintenance tracking. As we continue to grow with our customers, having a senior player on the team will be invaluable to us. On behalf of the entire TRAXXALL team, I’d like to offer Rich a warm welcome.”

“I am very pleased to be joining TRAXXALL,” continues Rich Anzalone, VP Customer Experience, TRAXXALL. “This dynamic team of industry experts has had tremendous success in building an innovative product, growing its client base and supporting a significant number of aircraft. I expect to draw from my years of experience to help TRAXXALL position itself for future growth. My role is to ensure that we keep a clear focus on service and the larger customer experience. It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to every minute of it!”

Mr. Anzalone recently concluded a 34-year career at CAMP Systems. Most recently, he was Vice President, Customer Support and Sales. Previously, Rich was Director of Operations. When he first joined CAMP in 1980, Rich Anzalone was an Aircraft Analyst with a specialization in Dassault Falcon business jets. Rich’s first job in aviation was as an Assembly and Test Mechanic with Pratt & Whitney. He earned an Associate degree (AOS) in airframe and powerplant (A&P) technologies from the College of Aeronautics (now Vaughn College) in New York City in 1978.

About TRAXXALL Technologies

TRAXXALL delivers the most innovative aircraft maintenance tracking and inventory management system on the market today. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Jacksonville, Florida, TRAXXALL has sales and support staff across the US, and a sales office in London, serving Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. For more information, please visit http://www.traxxall.com.

