NES Financial Announces Fourth Annual Innovation Summit Seminar Series

NES Financial will hold its annual Innovation Summit for EB-5 and private equity stakeholders in three locations across the country – February 2nd in Los Angeles, CA, February 7th in Miami, FL, and February 9th in New York, NY.

Speakers at the event will include some of the most respected and innovative experts who will discuss strategies for pressing topics and emerging market trends.

“This is the only seminar series of its kind in the industry today,” said Reid Thomas, NES Financial Executive Vice President. “Each year, our seminar focuses on current and upcoming industry trends and presents solutions that enable industry stakeholders to better serve investors, operate more efficiently, and prepare for emerging compliance requirements.”

With the increasing compliance standards for alternative investment funds like private equity and EB-5, the industry must implement best practices to remain in front of regulatory changes. EB-5 and private equity industry leaders will present valuable information and provide attendees with practical insights to help them navigate through 2017.

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, we offer industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 11 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 assets annually, and has worked with over 500 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.