Accelerated to Exhibit at NRF BIG Show in NYC

Accelerated will be showcasing its powerful line of 4G LTE connectivity solutions for the first time at Retail’s BIG Show, the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO, January 15th through the 17th at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Booth #3117.

On display will be the 6300-CX LTE Router and the 6350-SR Modular LTE Router, perfect for retailers, convenience and department stores, restaurants, ATMs, digital signage, security systems, data centers and more, along with Accelerated View™, the cloud-based management software that can remotely monitor and control all Accelerated devices.

Accelerated will also feature integrated security and data center solutions from industry leaders including SonicWall™, in addition to digital displays from Priatek® connected to Accelerated’s LTE routers. Accelerated has partnered with a range of industry leaders to deliver innovative OEM solutions and business continuity.

Attending NRF will be Accelerated’s VP of Product Management, Rick Gretsch, and VP of Sales, Jason Dorough, along with other key members of the Accelerated team to answer questions and demo the current line of products.

6300-CX LTE ROUTER

Accelerated 6300-CX LTE Router includes an embedded, carrier-certified modem to provide primary and failover connectivity for offices, retail locations, and other applications including kiosks, ATMs, digital signage, and more. The 6300-CX LTE Router offers compact design and deployment with multiple mounting options, simple installation, IP Passthrough or router functionality, and dynamic cloud-based management, monitoring, reporting and alerts with Accelerated View.

6350-SR MODULAR LTE ROUTER

The Accelerated 6350-SR LTE Router is the perfect solution that allows any Ethernet or optional WiFi-connected device to access the network with dual SIM support, swappable LTE modem, options for LTE Advanced, 5 configurable Gigabit Ethernet ports, and advanced firewall and VPN capabilities. Ensure maximum uptime and performance with the flexibility to deploy solutions in any location where you need quick, easy, reliable connectivity at a much lower cost than traditional Internet Service Providers. WAN connections can be Ethernet or cellular with load balancing and failover supported in dual-WAN environments. The 6350-SR Modular LTE Router includes cloud-based management, monitoring, reporting and alerts with Accelerated View.

ACCELERATED VIEW™

Accelerated’s centralized administration platform, Accelerated View, provides responsive cloud-based network monitoring, reporting, alerts and management capabilities with automated configuration and zero-touch provisioning, real-time metrics, geographical mapping, and an API for developers. The management portal equips a company with one centralized system to monitor and remotely control all Accelerated devices such as Accelerated LTE Routers, Remote Managers, and VPN Gateways.

About NRF - Retail’s BIG Show – January 15 - 17

NRF's Annual Convention & EXPO earned the nickname "Retail's BIG Show" years ago and because the name was so appropriate, it stuck. Today, Retail's BIG Show is NRF's flagship event held annually in New York City. The three day event offers unparalleled education, collegial networking with 33,000 of your newest friends, and an enormous EXPO Hall full of technologies and solutions. Even after more than a century - 106 years to be exact - Retail's BIG Show is still the only place where you can see and experience all things Retail because we're always adding new programs and updating others.

About Accelerated - Connected Is Everything™

Accelerated is a leading designer and innovator of VPN, Cellular and OEM solutions, specializing in global cellular data network communications. Its industry-leading hardware and software products and solutions provide primary and failover fixed wireless data connectivity for business continuity and cloud-based network management. Since the creation of its flagship NetBridge product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate and expand its line of cellular hardware, network management software, and network function virtualization (NFV) technology.

Accelerated offers a range of wireless WAN (WWAN) products including the 6300-CX LTE Router, 6350-SR Modular LTE Router, and 6300-LX USB Router series of LTE, 4G and 3G solutions ideal for retail or branch locations, Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments. More advanced communication products and technologies further complement its product line, including Accelerated’s HERO 9400-UA Universal Network Appliance and 5400-RM Cellular Out-Of-Band (OOB) Remote Manager, a compact, high-performance, remote network management platform. All Accelerated products can be centrally managed using Accelerated View™ cloud-based network management software, in addition to Accelerated Care and Support.

Accelerated is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit Accelerated.com.