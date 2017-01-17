“This past year marked tremendous achievements for Chalk & Wire as we continue to offer the most trusted and customized assessment platform and ePortfolio tools to our loyal clients,” said Geoff Irvine, CEO, Chalk & Wire.

Higher Education assessment provider Chalk & Wire today shared 2016 successes including a 20 percent increase in clients. Chalk & Wire also achieved a 99 percent client renewal rate and expanded their talented team of employees by nearly 20 percent.

“This past year marked tremendous achievements for Chalk & Wire as we continue to offer the most trusted and customized assessment platform and ePortfolio tools to our loyal clients,” said Geoff Irvine, CEO, Chalk & Wire. “With new product innovation on the horizon, we look forward to working closely with learning institutions to better demonstrate student competency and assess learning outcomes.”

Earlier this year, Campus Technology Readers’ Choice Awards named Chalk & Wire the No. 1 ePortfolio provider and the third most valuable technology product on campus. Additionally, Chalk & Wire was voted No. 6 under the Top 10 overall favorite technologies currently being used.

On the product side in 2016, Chalk & Wire increased usability and functionality of its assessment platform for students, assessors and higher education administration. The company launched a first-of-its-kind tagging feature, which delivers advanced analytics to organizations, as well as a customizable assessment commenting tool.

