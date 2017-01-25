Women's Ride “We only have a handful of companies offering women’s specific mountain bike clothing in North America. None of them are as fresh looking and well tailored as the Flare product is.

Flare Clothing Company, the Mountain Bike clothing manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Illinois based, Aventuron, to distribute its award winning brand in the US and Canada. The agreement takes immediate effect and will see Flare clothing sold state side for the first time.

“Flare offers a unique take on mountain bike clothing,” explains Carl Martens, Owner of Aventuron. “We were really impressed by the designs we came across and know that there is a market for well designed MTB clothing here in North America. We’ve been trialing the product ourselves since the spring and have been really impressed with the quality as well as the look. Hannah has a real Flare for design and we are excited to premier the 2017 designs.”

The 2017 collection unifies the men’s and women’s lines with a new logo, co-ordinating products and consistent patterns. It’s sophisticated, bold and demonstrates a coming of age for this award winning British brand which started life just four years ago as part of a post-graduate university project for Myers.

“We’re really excited to enter a new market and are delighted to partner with Aventuron. They have a great track record and the success of the brand here in the UK proves that there is a market for our products. I’m really pleased with the 2017 range and can’t wait to see what the reaction is in North America and the rest of the world,” explains Creative Director and founder of Flare Clothing, Hannah Myers.

As a female cyclist herself Hannah steers clear of normal pinks and teals and uses bold colors and graphics

Kathryn Burling, Marketing Manager at Aventuron is really excited to introduce the brand as she explains, “We only have a handful of companies offering women’s specific mountain bike clothing in North America. None of them are as fresh looking and well tailored as the Flare product is. I have loved riding in this season’s forestscape prints, but I am eager to get my hands on the 2017 styles as they look really special.”

For 2017 riders can look forward to seeing more inspiration from the natural world with designs featuring a mountainscape, a tree motif and leaf print. The new approach to patterns and graphics means that garments can be mixed and matched for the first time across the different collections.

About Aventuron:

Aventuron is a distribution and sales agency with focus on emerging brands entering the North American market. Based in St. Charles, IL, Aventuron helps brands reach North American consumers and dealers by providing brands with sales, marketing and event support. Aventuron currently distributes Orange Bikes, Stooge Cycles, Flare Clothing, and Happy Bottom Bum Butter. http://www.aventuron.com

About Flare Clothing Co:

Seeds were sown for Flare in the summer of 2012. Now, in their fourth year this award winning brand offers a full complement of Men and Women’s riding clothing and accessories. Flare is more than just clothing – it’s about getting out on your bike and having fun. Whether you prefer racing downhill, riding familiar trails with friends or just having a blast at the pump track Flare has got something to keep you looking cool, comfortable and contemporary.

Designed in Britain, worn worldwide. http://www.flareclothingco.com

