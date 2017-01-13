eyeQ, the personalization technology company, today announced eyeQ Go, its new IoT battery-powered shelf-level analytics device. eyeQ Go gives retailers and brands invaluable in-store shopper data quickly, easily and affordably. The tool collects shopper information including age, gender, emotion, dwell time, return visits, total time and foot traffic at a starting cost of $65 per device for up to 3 months of analysis. eyeQ Go is being announced as part of eyeQ’s presence at NRF 2017 January 15-17, 2017 in New York City, where eyeQ is also part of the Samsung Electronics America booth, demonstrating its technology for the second year in a row. To learn more, or set up a conversation with eyeQ, go to http://www.eyeqinsights.com/go or email info(at)eyeQinsights(dot)com

“Our retail customers love our personalization technology, and have asked us to take it to the shelf-level and for discrete campaigns,” said eyeQ founder and CEO Michael Garel. “So we created eyeQ Go, an ultra-lightweight device that captures key shopper information through out a campaign, quickly, easily, affordably and non-intrusively. eyeQ Go fits perfectly into our mission: to apply personalization technology to help brands build engagement and boost sales while gaining shopper insights.”

eyeQ Go is an IoT, battery powered, shelf-level analytics device that helps brands increase sales by understanding the performance and ways to improve their shelf based marketing and brand awareness. eyeQ Go is an easy to deploy , low cost solution designed for retail shelf and Point of Purchase displays, making it easy to get detailed demographic and shopper behavior information about customers for the first time.

eyeQ Go delivers actionable insights available shortly after the conclusion of a campaign. The postage-paid devices are simply removed from shelves, and sent in the mail to eyeQ who recovers the data and shares a web-based cloud dashboard of results. Initial pricing starts at $65 per eyeQ Go device for up to 3 months of analysis, and annual packages starting at $165 per device.

“Brands rarely have the ability to know if a campaign is working and who it is reaching, and who they should be targeting in the future,” said Manolo Almagro, senior managing director of Technology and Innovation for TPN, a leading Shopper Marketing Agency, and part of the Omnicom Group. “eyeQ Go is solving this problem with a low cost, non intrusive technology device that becomes part of the promotion and shares back invaluable insights to inform future campaigns.”

Since 2012, eyeQ has been working with brands to bring personalization to the shopping experience, especially in physical stores. eyeQ gives retailers customer insights and information in near real-time, enabling them to personalize each shopper’s experience, keeping them competitive with the online world.

eyeQ’s proprietary technologies provide retailers and brands invaluable customer information and insights. eyeQ’s fully aware and responsive technologies offer universal reach, engaging personalization for shoppers, and valuable insights for retailers and brands. eyeQ accomplishes this while respecting shopper privacy, capturing zero personally-identifiable information without explicit consent.

eyeQ is a showcase company for IBM, building its solution with BlueMix, IBM’s cloud platform, and utilizing Watson, IBM’s cognitive computing system. eyeQ has been highlighted by IBM at Interconnect, IMPACT, Pulse and Smarter Commerce conferences, its CIO Leadership Exchange and IBM World of Watson.

About eyeQ, Inc.:

Founded in 2012 and based in Austin, Texas, eyeQ enables brands and retailers to win at the shelf by providing shoppers with personalized digital experiences and producing actionable shopper insights. eyeQ’s shopper-aware touchscreen displays detect attributes such as age, gender, emotional state, return visits and more to personalize content and lift sales. A SaaS solution, eyeQ’s dashboard provides a steady stream of shopper insights to measure response and determine the most effective content. eyeQ is a graduate of DreamIt Ventures and the Austin Technology Incubator, and a founding member of the Future of Privacy Forum. For more information please visit http://www.eyeqinsights.com