Powerful New Holocaust Story Honors Mother’s Survival from Auschwitz

Cover of author Alexander Rucki's new book "A Story of Hope: A Holocaust Story"

Author Alexander Rucki’s poignant new story centers on the re-birth of his Jewish mother, Zofia, with her life after surviving Auschwitz and losing her family during World War II, and the subsequent rebirth of her new family in Australia.

In the book, “A Story of Hope: A Holocaust Story,” Rucki details what it was like for his then 16-year-old mother to survive Auschwitz and how the long-term effects of these tragic events were still seen over 60-years later.

Rucki also profiles the life of L.L. Zamenof, the creator of Esperanto whose three children perished at the hands of the Nazis in World War II. Rucki believes the adoption of Esperanto as a unified world language would greatly benefit society and help prevent many of the social issues and unrest that are still present today.

“To forget the dead would be akin to killing them a second time,” said Rucki. “I want the world to look for solutions to our many problems. The spread of Esperanto as a universal language would improve communication across cultures and prevent much conflict.”

Esperanto is seen by many of its current two million speakers as an alternative or addition to English and is significantly easier to learn due to common dialects.

“A Story of Hope” is both a reminder of man’s breathtaking inhumanity to man and the absolute miracle of survival. Rucki empowers readers to consider solutions and ponder what a world without hate would look like.

“A Story of Hope: A Holocaust Story”

By Alexander Rucki

ISBN: 978-1-4525-2792-5 (paperback), 978-1-4525-2793-2 (E-Reader)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore and Amazon

About the author

The son of a Jewish Holocaust survivor, Alexander Rucki (pronounced ROOT-ski) was raised in and currently resides in Melbourne, Australia. With a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) and having worked many years for the Victorian Education Department, Rucki now dedicates his time to writing and sharing his mother’s story as history will never let the world forget about the Holocaust.

