For the second year in a row, eyeQ, the personalization technology company will demonstrate technology in the Samsung Electronics America Booth #1763 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) The Big Show in New York City, January 15-17, 2017. Building on its presence - and strong attendee response at NRF 2016, eyeQ will be powering a demographic and emotionally responsive emoji video wall and analytics in the Samsung booth. Separately, eyeQ today also announced its new ObserveGo product, an IoT battery-powered shelf-level analytics device. To see that release, or learn more, or set up a conversation with eyeQ, go to http://www.eyeqinsights.com or email info(at)eyeQinsights(dot)com

eyeQ was a standout at NRF 2016 through its collaboration with Samsung, where the two presented a live demographically-responsive and personality-based experience for conference attendees and shared analytics on that experience via a real-time dashboard, similar to the shopper analytics available to eyeQ’s brand and retailer customers.

“We are excited to have eyeQ demonstrate its sentiment analysis enterprise solution in our booth again this year,” said Ted Brodheim, Vice President of Vertical Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every year innovative technology improves, providing valuable data to retailers.”

eyeQ’s personalization and insights technology powers its advanced audience intelligence solutions which also leverage IBM Watson cognitive technology. Since 2012, eyeQ has been working with brands like Samsung and Ford to bring personalization to a shopping experience, especially in physical stores. eyeQ gives retailers customer insights and information in near real-time, enabling them to personalize each shopper’s experience, keeping them competitive with the online world.

“eyeQ helps our savvy brand and retailer partners use personalization to build engagement and boost sales while gaining shopper insights,” said eyeQ founder and CEO Michael Garel. “Samsung digital signage displays continue to be a critical part of our technology engagement package, we had a blast working with them last year at NRF and are thrilled to be back.”

eyeQ’s proprietary technologies provide retailers and brands invaluable customer information and insights actionable in near real-time. eyeQ’s fully aware and responsive technologies offer universal reach, engaging personalization for shoppers, and valuable insights for retailers and brands. eyeQ accomplishes this while respecting shopper privacy, capturing zero personally-identifiable information without explicit consent.

eyeQ is a showcase company for IBM, building its solution with BlueMix, IBM’s cloud platform, and utilizing Watson, IBM’s cognitive computing system. eyeQ has been highlighted by IBM at Interconnect, IMPACT, Pulse and Smarter Commerce conferences, its CIO Leadership Exchange and IBM World of Watson.

Founded in 2012 and based in Austin, Texas, eyeQ enables brands and retailers to win at the shelf by providing shoppers with personalized digital experiences and producing actionable shopper insights. eyeQ’s shopper-aware touchscreen displays detect attributes such as age, gender, emotional state, return visits and more to personalize content and lift sales. A SaaS solution, eyeQ’s dashboard provides a steady stream of shopper insights to measure response and determine the most effective content. eyeQ is a graduate of DreamIt Ventures and the Austin Technology Incubator, and a founding member of the Future of Privacy Forum. For more information please visit http://www.eyeqinsights.com.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit http://www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.