NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement announced today that it has awarded its highest accreditation to Tampa International Airport - Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. Pareto Accreditation is based on a rigorous process of agency self-assessment, documentation review and on-site third-party evaluation.

The airport authority is one of only three public agencies that currently hold the coveted NIGP accreditation. Since the accreditation’s introduction in 2003, nine public procurement entities have pursued and achieved Pareto Accreditation.

In a message to the Authority’s leadership, Rick Grimm, NIGP CEO, characterized their achievement as “a beacon of light in NIGP’s search for processes and procedures that ensure fairness and transparency in procurement.”

The Pareto Award of Excellence in Public Procurement was introduced by NIGP in 2003 to recognize agencies distinguishing themselves as “best in class” based on a performance review across six domains of practice: Leadership, Strategic Planning, Customer Service, Process Management, Information Management and Performance Improvement.

