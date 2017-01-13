(ISC)²® is accepting applications for its 2017 Women’s Information Security Scholarship program. The application period begins today, January 13, and closes at midnight EST on March 9, 2017.

The (ISC)² Women’s Information Security Scholarship program is administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. This program was created to inspire women to join the ever-growing field of information security. Multiple scholarships totaling up to US$40,000 will be awarded. International applicants are accepted.

“Given that our research consistently shows only about 10 percent of the global information security profession is comprised of women, these scholarships are essential to help encourage new entrants into the field” said Patrick Craven, director, Center for Cyber Safety and EducationTM. “I look forward to awarding deserving female students with the financial assistance needed to continue their studies.”

The Center evaluates applicants based on academic excellence, passion for the industry and financial need. Begun in 2011, the (ISC)² Women’s Scholarship program has made a lasting impact on these individuals:

"I am the first in my family to attend a graduate school. Getting a graduate degree has always been my dream, and receiving the (ISC)² Women’s Scholarship is a great honor for me,” said Anna Truss, originally from Turkmenistan. “I've gone through a lot of difficulties in my life and this degree could make a huge difference for my family, and also offer me a chance to give back to the cybersecurity field through training and consulting services. There is a lack of female professionals in the cybersecurity field and with my current knowledge, expertise and passion, I am confident that I can make a positive impact in this field.”

“One of my many goals is to receive a master of science degree in cybersecurity,” said Keirsten Williams of the U.S. “This scholarship, for me, is not the end, but rather the beginning of a brighter future. I would like to thank the members and staff of (ISC)² for making these scholarships available for students like myself. I consider this scholarship the ultimate recognition of the hard work and sacrifices I’ve made to earn a 4.0 GPA in my cybersecurity graduate program. This award means that instead of focusing on how to pay for school, I can focus on what matters, excelling academically."

“Working as an information security researcher, I am sure that my career - being an excellent researcher in this field - can make contributions to the world,” said Jingxuan Wang of China. “Being awarded a scholarship from (ISC)² enables me to pursue my dreams. Through this financial support, I can study without much financial strains. I want to thank the (ISC)² Foundation and I sincerely appreciate it. I get the spirit of this scholarship, encouraging more women working in security area and do what they love. I will spare no effort to help others, the way this scholarship helped me with my future.”

For additional information on (ISC)²’s scholarship program, please visit https://www.iamcybersafe.org/Scholarships/.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 123,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and EducationTM. For more information on (ISC)², visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.

© 2017, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, ISSAP, ISSMP, ISSEP, CSSLP, CAP, CCFP, CCSP, HCISPP, SSCP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), formerly (ISC)² Foundation, is a nonprofit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships and research. Visit http://www.iamcybersafe.org.