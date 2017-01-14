American Residential Services (ARS), a Memphis, Tenn. based, privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, collected approximately 15,000 pairs of shoes from November 2016 to December 31, 2016. The collection was for Soles4Souls, a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing.

“Since 2006 Soles4Souls has collected and distributed 30 million pairs of new shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S. thanks in part to our corporate partners like ARS,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls. “Every day children are prevented from attending school, adults are unable to work. Walking becomes unbearable. A new pair of shoes provides relief today so thousands can succeed tomorrow.”

This program was initiated by employees at Columbus Worthington Air, part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter network, and it spread to the rest of the Central Division, including Andy's Statewide (MI), Aksarben / ARS (NE), ARS of Boston (MA), ARS/Rescue Rooter of Columbus (OH), ARS/Rescue Rooter of Illinois, and ARS/Rescue Rooter of Indiana. These service centers donated a pair of shoes for every “like” they received on Facebook. Using the hashtag #ARSGivesBack, the branches found that their social media followers were just as excited to participate as the branch employees.

“The Soles4Souls campaign has been an extremely humbling experience for our team at ARS,” said Mark Thompson, Central Division Vice President at ARS/Rescue Rooter. “This initiative has ignited a passionate participation among every employee- literally every employee has contributed and is excited about the impact they are making.”

-See attachments for photos-

About Soles4Souls:

Soles4Souls is a global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance, and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator

About American Residential Services:

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 22 states, with approximately 5,500 employees. The ARS network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy’s Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Dot, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Conway Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Green Star Home Services, McCarthy Services, Rescue Rooter/ Proserv, Rescue Rooter, RighTime Home Services, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. United by Exceptional Service®, the ARS / Rescue Rooter Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists, who have undergone rigorous drug testing and criminal background checks. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed.

###