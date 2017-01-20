Expanded Women’s Apparel Line from Propper

Women’s Propper Kinetic™ Pant is designed to keep you moving forward. Propper's line of women-specific shirts and pants are more than just modified men’s styles.

A new year brings a new emphasis on women’s apparel, with a dedicated line of women-specific shirts and pants that are more than just modified men’s styles.

The next generation of women's pants is here. Built with revolutionary NEXstretch™ fabric and cut for a woman's shape, the Women’s Propper Kinetic™ Pant is designed to keep you moving forward, ahead, in pursuit of your goals, wherever life takes you. It's potential unleashed.

Designed for women, the Women's Stretch Tactical Pant is designed for enhanced movement, with a comfortable, stretching material and an action-stretch waistband. Nine pockets hold everything from your phone to your multi-tool. DWR (durable water repellent) finish protector repels stains and liquids, and our innovative “pocket in a pocket” design for secure added storage.

Made from our popular lightweight poly-cotton ripstop fabric with a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish, the Propper Women's Lightweight Ripstop Station Pant looks professional and is built for performance. A standard four-pocket design gives you storage for critical items, and a hidden slider waistband stretches with you as you move. Pair with our Propper Tactical Shirt to create a matching uniform.

Propper's Women's Uniform Tactical Pant gives you the tactical functionality you need in four standard uniform colors. Make tactical performance and everyday durability a part of your uniform without breaking the bank. With lightweight ripstop fabric, reinforcements in the knees, an easy-fit waistband and nine pockets, you can comfortably keep your gear by your side in every situation. Cut and tailored to a women's form.

Stay focused on the task, not the heat. The ultra-lightweight Women's Summerweight Tactical Pant carries everything you need and keeps you cool at the same time. Durable fabric wicks moisture away from the body while angled cargo pockets on the upper thigh offer quick access to your tools and supplies. Cut to fit a woman's form. Additional zip pockets and nylon pocket reinforcements keep everything in place when you’re on the move.

Breathe easy. The Women's Summerweight Shirt does, with a large mesh shoulder yoke that creates maximum airflow, cooling you down in the hottest environments. Durable, lightweight wicking fabric pulls moisture away from your body, while pockets on the chest and waist give you quick access to your supplies. Cut and tapered for a women's form.

Need a tactical performance polo cut for a woman? Grab a Women's Uniform Polo, the best value in women's tactical performance polos and look your best on duty, cut to a woman's shape, making it the perfect shirt for an entire team. Performance polyester dries quickly and will stand up without fading, shrinking, or wrinkling.

Check out the complete line of women’s apparel at propper.com/womens.html.

About Propper

Propper is proudly celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

For more information, press only:

David Workman

636-685-1062

davidw(at)propper(dot)com

For more information on Propper:

http://www.propper.com