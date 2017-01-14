Liberty University’s upcoming Convocations are sure to be a hit with students, beginning with a smash as WWE superstar Shawn Michaels, four-time world champion and a supporting actor in the upcoming film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” visits the Vines Center stage on Jan. 18. Other star-studded guests this semester include elite athletes, such as four-time gold medal gymnast Simone Biles (Jan. 27), and musicians Michelle Williams (Feb. 1) of Destiny’s Child (one of the most successful female singing groups of all time), Grammy Award-nominated artist Dave Barnes (Feb. 15), and popular folk/pop duo JOHNNYSWIM (March 24).

Liberty will also welcome Fox News’ Jesse Watters (March 31), illusionist Brock Gill (March 22), and Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi with her coach Robert Katende (April 26), the inspiration for Disney’s upcoming film “Queen of Katwe.”

Convocation, held three times a week, is the world’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students. It provides a unique platform for Liberty students to hear from an array of educational and inspirational speakers.

The event regularly features some of today’s most influential pastors, including Ed Newton (Feb. 8), lead pastor of San Antonio’s Community Bible Church, and Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C., along with Dove-nominated band Elevation Worship (Jan. 25). Rebekah Lyons, Ann Voskamp, and Christy Nockels, featured guests on the “Broken & Free Tour” will share spiritual wisdom when they speak on March 6.

Visit Liberty.edu/Convo for the full schedule.

Convocation begins at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed live at Liberty.edu/Watch.

