RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, was named Citrix Innovator for Enablement and Growth in 2016 in the Citrix Service Provider (CSP) category at the Citrix Summit 2017. After being a finalist alongside Fujitsu, RapidScale took home the award that recognized the cloud provider for its growth in the CSP Program in 2016. It also recognized RapidScale for creating and nurturing key partnerships, developing focused and creative marketing, adopting a full Citrix portfolio, and utilizing LUI and maintaining compliant reference architecture.

The Americas Partner of the Year Awards ceremony was held on Monday, January 9th, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA and recognized the exceptional achievements of Citrix partners that demonstrated a commitment to customers, continued to drive new opportunities to sell Citrix solutions, and provided sales, technical and marketing excellence in 2016.

RapidScale had multiple team members in attendance at the Summit, including CEO Randy Jeter, who accepted the award, Director of Service Delivery Andrew Salisbury, and Senior Cloud Engineer Tim Jacobson.

“We are excited to have won this award and to have such a great partnership with Citrix. The award tops off the largest net revenue growth in the history of the company and is further recognition of the hard work and accomplishments of our employees and our partners,” says Jeter. “We must also recognize that without our clients and the support they have given us in referrals, testimonials and new business we would not have won this award. I would like to congratulate all other award recipients this year!”

The Citrix Summit 2017 was held on January 9th-12th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. It is a business development conference for partners, who gain insight into Citrix strategy and participate in technical, sales and business training.

The complete list of 2016 awards can be viewed online on the Citrix Blog: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2017/01/10/citrix-announces-2016-americas-award-winners-at-summit-2017/

