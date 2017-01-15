The Next Evolution in Video Big Data AI will have a transformational impact in the national security space with the explosion of video as source of intelligence.

Tandem National Security Innovations made the announcement at the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center in Washington DC at an event devoted to understanding the impact of artificial intelligence and the future it holds for small businesses and startups.

At the event, IDENTV was selected as one of the five top artificial intelligence and machine learning technology startups and small businesses who have proven to be leaders in the regional ecosystem.

As global video volume enters the Zettabyte Era (1 Zettabyte=1 trillion gigabytes) IDENTV has developed a platform with the only viable approach to tackling real-time search and analytics in extremely large video archives: combining computer vision and machine learning.

“AI will have a transformational impact in the national security space with the explosion of video as source of intelligence,” explains Founder and CEO Mohammad Shihadah. “Just on the economics, a solution like IDENTV deployed for surveillance video is a force multiplier that can drastically reduce the need for a massive workforce that sits watching, reviewing, sorting and manually searching hundreds of thousands of hours of video from a wide array of collectors and open source."

IDENTV’s technology is based on 20 years of deep learning experience. The company offers true video big data analytics through its Intelligent Video-Fingerprinting Platform (IVP), which contains a full suite of automated content recognition technologies that can extract visual data from thousands of streams simultaneously. AI techniques allow users to identify specific moments or in-video elements with extreme accuracy, including face and object recognition, providing a fully automated understanding of video and all the salient information contained within.

Shihadah adds “Our video-fingerprinting technology works now and is fast, lightweight, and extremely efficient, processing up to 40,000,000 image comparison per second on a single core, making it a high-performance, practical and robust solution for many market segments. We are honored that our local community has recognized that the technological advances we have developed are relevant and useful.”

Designed by a global team of computer vision and machine learning experts, and with clients in the Television, Media, and National Security spaces, IDENTV’s pioneering IVP is being recognized as an emerging market leader.

About

IDENTV leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to transform the way the world searches and exploits massive video. Using disruptive video technology and computer vision, its revolutionary Intelligent Video-Fingerprinting Platform (IVP) is the next evolution in video big data.