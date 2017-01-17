Dr. Benjamin Sintay, the chief physicist for Cone Health’s radiation oncology departments, will be they day one keynote during the 2017 Carolina Games Summit with his presentation titled: “Using Games to Cure Cancer.” The presentation will take place February 4th at 12:30pm in the Paramount Theater downtown Goldsboro, NC.

“The skills utilized in simulation and games are being used to cure a multitude of diseases both in research and practical applications,” Johnna Koonce Executive Producer of Carolina Games Summit states, “this talk will give our attendees a broader knowledge of the impact simulation and game design can have on all our lives.”

Dr. Sintay will speak about the sophisticated, high-stakes process used to design radiation treatments for nearly 1 out of every 6 Americans in their lifetime. Members of the audience will get a behind-the-scenes look at everything from generating a high-energy beam of radiation, to the supercomputer systems calculating the best treatment options in a game of skill that changes lives.

Tickets are available to the public and may be purchased online or at the door. Visit the official web site, http://www.carolinagamessummit.com, for a full listing of all the speakers, exhibitors, and additional details. Contact the event organizers at info(at)carolinagamessummit.com for more information on attending, exhibiting or speaking at the Carolina Games Summit.

About Dr. Benjamin Sintay

Dr. Benjamin “BJ” Sintay is the chief physicist for Cone Health’s radiation oncology departments overseeing the treatment of cancer with radiation. Dr. Sintay received Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical and computer engineering from North Carolina State University in 2004. He received a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Wake Forest University in 2008. Dr. Sintay is board certified in Therapeutic Medical Physics by the American Board of Radiology, and has been with Cone Health since 2009. Dr. Sintay is currently president-elect of the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine. His interests include image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, image processing, computer programming and automation.

About Carolina Games Summit

Carolina Games Summit® will be held Saturday, February 4, 10AM – 8:30PM and Sunday, February 5, 2017 10AM - 6:00PM in downtown Goldsboro, NC. This hybrid event will once again delivers industry speakers, video game tournaments, concerts, exhibition booths, cosplay, educational sessions, and trading card games. Attendees will be able to compete against gamers from all over the country in a variety of popular tournaments. Enjoy all your favorite platforms including arcade, computer, and console games with both tournament and free-play options available. Additional information can be found on the official web site: http://www.CarolinaGamesSummit.com