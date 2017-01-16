(ISC)² to Exhibit at RSA USA Conference

(ISC)²® will exhibit at the RSA® USA Conference, held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from February 13 – 17, 2017. (ISC)² will be in booth S-342. The organization will also present the much-anticipated findings of its 2017 Global Information Security Workforce Study at a panel discussion on February 16. In addition, an (ISC)² executive will deliver the opening remarks at the Cloud Security Alliance Summit on Monday, February 13th.

Attendees visiting Booth S-342 will learn about (ISC)², its acclaimed cybersecurity industry certifications, and the benefits of membership. There will also be two-day exam-prep courses for the Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP®) and the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certifications.

Executives from (ISC)², the Center for Cyber Safety and Education™, SunTrust Bank and Booz Allen Hamilton will present findings from the 2017 (ISC)² Global Information Security Workforce Study at a panel discussion entitled, “Empower, Encourage, Recruit: Changing Our Approach to Building the Workforce,” on Thursday, February 16th from 1:30-2:15 p.m.

“(ISC)² has been a long-time supporter of the RSA Conference,” said Dan Waddell, (ISC)² managing director, North America. “The event is one of the largest in the industry, and it presents an ideal opportunity for learning, exchanging ideas and networking. I look forward to greeting our members and hope they will stop by our booth to see what’s new at (ISC)².”

Dan Waddell will also present opening remarks at the Cloud Security Alliance Summit on Monday, February 13th.

RSA 2017 provides an opportunity to learn about new approaches to information security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

