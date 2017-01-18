So often the lives of individuals with eating disorders are permeated by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the workshop, “Eye of the Storm: Reconceptualizing Trauma in Individuals with Eating Disorders,” presenters Beth Mayer, LICSW and Rachel Benson Monroe, LMHC, offer hands-on strategies for clinicians to holistically guide clients with trauma and eating disorders to recovery.

The inimitable presentation is slated for opening day of the 2017 iaedp Symposium in Las Vegas at the Green Valley Ranch and Spa during March 23 – 26. Complete information about Symposium registration can be found at iaedp.com.

The goal of the instructive workshop is to help clinicians understand that healing from trauma and eating disorders is possible through increased knowledge of the ways co-occurring symptoms intersect and affect one another. According to the presenters, clients find their own “eye of the storm” -- calm acceptance despite the chaos that surrounds them.

Mayer has been treating individuals with trauma and eating disorders for over 30 years and offers extensive clinical experience in this presentation. Monroe brings a solid background in body and movement-oriented therapies to her clinical work and career in the movement field. Together the presenters provide hands-on strategies for working with clients struggling with trauma and eating disorders and an understanding of how to treat the symptoms concurrently.

During the presentation, presenters offer case studies, videos and clinical anecdotes to illustrate the ways clients can heal in diverse ways. Themes to be addressed include: symptomology, experiential therapies, vicarious traumatization, food-related trauma and holistic treatment strategies.

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.