Digital Science, a technology software company that makes the research process simpler and more efficient, today announced it has invested in Peerwith – a marketplace for author services, matching academics seeking support for their work with experts who can provide a plethora of services to increase the scientific impact of their work. These include: editing, translation, illustration and consultancy. Moreover, Peerwith allows its 800+ experts to build a visible profile through ratings and recommendations.

Amsterdam based Peerwith has also formed valuable partnerships with leading publishers and societies, offering a white-labelled platform that caters to their needs. Current partnerships include Brill, the Federation of European Microbiological Societies (FEMS) and Emerald Publishing. Their customised Peerwith offering enables their authors to connect with experts to achieve their academic goals.

Peerwith was founded by Joris van Rossum and Ivo Verbeek, who both have extensive backgrounds in academic publishing, product development, and launching startups. Digital Science’s investment will enable the company to scale its activities, expand its reach to academic institutions to allow researchers and students to optimally access author services through Peerwith.

Joris van Rossum, co-founder and CEO, Peerwith said:

“Academics often have difficulties finding highly skilled individuals in specific areas, regularly relying on intermediaries to connect them. Peerwith’s aim is to change these slow processes making it more affordable, transparent and efficient. With investment from Digital Science, we will be able to achieve our goal of becoming the number one marketplace for author services.”

Digital Science supports a suite of renowned author and publishing services, across a global portfolio of companies including: Overleaf, ReadCube, Figshare and Altmetric. Steve Scott, Director of Portfolio Development at Digital Science will join the Peerwith supervisory board:

“The addition of Peerwith to our portfolio enables the support of more comprehensive solutions for authors and researchers. It is already integrated into the authoring tool provided by another of our portfolio companies, Overleaf and offers an exciting addition to our portfolio of author, publisher and institutional offerings.”

About Peerwith

Peerwith is a platform for author services, matching academics seeking support for their work with experts who can help out with language editing and translation, format and design, consulting, or whatever else academics need. Through Peerwith, experts in author services are able to collaborate directly with clients and set their own prices and conditions, and build a network of global clients. Moreover, Peerwith allows experts to build a visible profile through client ratings and recommendations. For more information see http://www.peerwith.com and follow @peerwith on Twitter.



About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company serving the needs of scientific and research communities at key points along the full cycle of research. It invests in and incubates research software companies that simplify the research cycle, making more time for discovery. Its portfolio companies include a host of leading brands including Altmetric, BioRAFT, Figshare, Labguru, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, ÜberResearch, TetraScience and Transcriptic. It is operated by global media company, the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group. Visit http://www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter.