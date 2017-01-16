Best Software for IT Teams | 2017, According to G2 Crowd User Reviews

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for IT Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Service Desk, Bug Tracking, Firewall and Endpoint Protection are the software categories that are most important for IT teams.

JIRA, Raygun Crash Reporting, Endpoint Protection and Malwarebytes topped the list in the small business segment. Freshservice, JIRA, TestTrack, Cisco Firewall, SonicWALL and Webroot Endpoint Protection topped the list in the mid-market segment. Cherwell Service Management, Vivantio, JIRA, Raygun Crash Reporting, Cisco Firewall and Malwarebytes topped the list in the enterprise segment.

In situations where products received the same score, more than one product has been featured to reflect all products with the highest calculated score.

“IT professionals are focused on so much more than managing technical issues and installing new software on employee computers,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “To keep businesses up-and-running, IT teams require software that can assist with the intake of support tickets and organizational data, as well as ensure applications are operating smoothly.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for IT Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Service Desk, Bug Tracking, Firewall and Endpoint Protection categories were eligible for inclusion in this list.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.