Lazydays RV Appoints New Executive To Management Team

“Kuch’s broad breadth of experience will be a great asset to Lazydays and help us to create best-in-class supply chain and inventory management systems,”

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, has appointed Srinivas “Kuch” Kuchipudi to its senior leadership team as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. Kuch will oversee the procurement and management of Lazydays’ vehicles, parts, accessories, retail and internet-related operations and supply chains. He will be based at the company’s flagship location in Tampa, reporting to Chairman & CEO Bill Murnane.

“Kuch’s broad breadth of experience will be a great asset to Lazydays and help us to create best-in-class supply chain and inventory management systems,” said Bill Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. “Kuch will be collaborating closely with our general managers to optimize efficiency and ensure we deliver the right products at the right time, empowering us to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“This is an exciting time to join Lazydays. I look forward to helping the team serve our customers and using my experiences to help Lazydays continue to grow,” Kuch said.

Kuch is joining Lazydays with over 25 years of experience as a consultant and senior executive at world-class retail, industrial and service companies in developing and implementing growth strategies. Kuch received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS

Lazydays®, founded in 1976, is the world’s largest RV dealership. Based on 126 acres outside Tampa, FL since 1996, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, AZ as well as three dealerships located in Loveland, Aurora and Longmont, CO.

Lazydays has the largest selection of RV brands in the nation featuring more than 2,500 new and pre-owned RVs, over 300 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More offers more than 40,000 accessories online for your shopping convenience. Shop us online or visit one of our store locations in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. Lazydays also has RV Rental fleets in Colorado and Florida.

Lazydays has built its reputation on providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, and as a place to rest and recharge with other RVers. More than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their “home away from home.” Lazydays has been recognized as a “Top 50 RV Dealer” by RV Business and as one of Tampa Bay’s “Top Work Places.” The Lazydays Employee Foundation, supported by payroll contributions from more than 65% of Lazydays’ employees, has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars to make many historic changes for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay and Tucson communities.

For most people, Lazydays isn't just the beginning of their journey; it's very much a part of their ride. To learn more, visit http://www.lazydays.com.

###