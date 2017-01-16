Etymotic Research, makers of high-fidelity hearing protection and personal audio products, will demonstrate their groundbreaking GunSport•PRO® and EB15•LE® electronic earplugs at the NSSF SHOT Show on January 17-20, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Booth #2809. The SHOT Show is the shooting, hunting and outdoor trade show and conference for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting accessories industries.

Etymotic’s GunSport•PRO and EB15•LE electronic earplugs are the state-of-the-art in hearing protection, designed to protect hearing from firearm blasts and loud continuous noise while also improving distance detection by up to 5X.

“Precision shooters tell us that traditional over-the-ear hearing protection can cause shooters to place their heads out of position in some situations, and potentially miss the target,” said Etymotic VP of Sales and Marketing Al Arends. “Etymotic’s earplugs protect shooters ears while also letting them hear the Range Safety Officer’s normal speech. Flinching is reduced, resulting in improved shooting accuracy, and shooters are amazed that the shot itself is muffled, yet they can clearly hear the target hit.”

To demo Etymotic’s full line of high-fidelity earplugs, come to Booth #2809 at The SHOT Show. For more on Etymotic’s hearing protection products, go to etymotic.com.

About Etymotic

Etymotic is a research, development and manufacturing company that designs high-fidelity personal audio products and hearing wellness solutions to assess enhance and protect hearing. For over 30 years, innovation and education have been central to Etymotic’s mission. Etymotic is one of the most respected leaders in high-fidelity audio and hearing conservation. For more information about Etymotic, its hearing wellness mission and its products, please visit http://www.etymotic.com.