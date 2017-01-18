Solar Power F&I 2017 The 2016 Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit featured the largest gathering with over 800 attendees.

Infocast, the leading business intelligence and networking events producer in the solar industry, is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit, scheduled for March 21 – March 23, in sunny San Diego.

In 2016, the US Market grew dramatically, but some of the leading solar companies lost market share and one even collapsed into bankruptcy. Even with the long-term extension of the Federal ITC, the industry is burdened by the deferral of many projects to 2017 and beyond. Naturally, questions have popped up regarding the state of the solar industry and the long road ahead.

At Infocast’s Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit, attendees will be able to get answers to those questions and explore key trends shaping the solar industry and market landscape. The Summit is the primary industry event where key players come together to stay informed on the solar finance and investment landscape.

The Summit will be preceded by two workshops.

Workshop One: Trends and Best Practices in Solar Project Due Diligience will provide an in-depth look at trends and best practices in dealing with technical risks impacting performance and profitability of solar projects.

Workshop Two: Solar Power Finance & Investment Guide for Emerging Developers and Investors will provide a comprehensive primer on the finance and investment aspect of solar power in today’s solar market.

For over ten years, Infocast’s Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit has gathered high level executives from solar developers and the financial community to mingle in an intimate setting that provides for an efficient networking experience.

The 2017 Edition will offer even more opportunities to meet and network with the key players driving the Solar Industry forward.

For more information, to register or to join as a sponsor, visit the event website at infocastinc.com/solar or contact Infocast at 818-888-4444.

About Infocast

For over 25 years, Infocast has produced the highest quality events, tailored to the needs of the industries we serve. We intensively research the marketplace, pulling from an extensive network of experts to give you the information and connections to succeed.