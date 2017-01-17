"In only a few short months we have exceeded every goal of ours and embraced a relationship with a community eager for fresh content and progressive thinking."

Hunt A Killer, a new interactive entertainment company, modernizes the murder mystery industry through its flagship monthly membership box and annual Live Hunt event. Founded in early 2016 as a single event, Hunt A Killer, opened preliminary sign-ups for its exclusive membership program in October 2016 and continues to deliver curiosity and imagination to its coveted community through creative storytelling.

Open to interpretation and filled with clues, codes, and ciphers, the popular curated box ships on the 22nd of each month and delivers dark tales to the recipient’s doorstep continuing the addictive exploration for individual cases in addition to the overall serial killer mystery. Members are encouraged to use logic, research, intuition and problem-solving skills when tasked to enter the mind of a homicide investigator. Proven to be a favorite for murder mystery readers, puzzle enthusiasts and horror and thriller film fans, Hunt A Killer has not only realized early success with niche audiences, but also individuals seeking a new kind of entertainment that merges real life experiences with thought-provoking stories. Membership plans are available for purchase online and start at $25 per month.

“In only a few short months we have exceeded every goal of ours and embraced a relationship with a community eager for fresh content and progressive thinking,” said Ryan Hogan, co-founder and CEO of Hunt A Killer. “People are using Hunt A Killer in ways we never thought including activities for monthly gatherings similar to book clubs, wine Wednesdays, and Bunco meetups. Fortunately and unfortunately, we live in a digital world and have lost a sense of real-world communication and interaction, Hunt A Killer is changing that.”

To bring the mystery to life and encourage community for its members, Hunt A Killer’s Live Hunt offers 10,000 crime hunting fanatics the chance to attend a 3-day immersive thriller experience set in a 200-acre crime scene at Camp Ramblewood located in Darlington, Md. from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Filled with live music and entertainment, camping and more, Live Hunt tickets are now available for purchase and start at $510 for a team of three.

To meet demands Hunt A Killer plans to increase the number of members approved each month from 500 to approximately 2,000 by mid-2017. With exponential growth month-over-month, Hunt A Killer aims to reach an estimated 10,000 members by April of this year. Proposed development initiatives for 2017 include a second original story series centered around correspondence from the medieval times, premium content streams, podcasts and panel discussions with leaders in the space.

For more information on memberships or the Live Hunt, please visit https://www.huntakiller.com.

###

ABOUT HUNT A KILLER

Hunt A Killer is a new interactive entertainment company that allows thrill seeking minds to solve intricate, ongoing, fictional murder mysteries through its flagship monthly membership box and annual Live Hunt event. Filled with clues, codes, and ciphers, each curated box spins dark tales tasking members to transport into the mind of a homicide investigator and catch a serial killer. To bring the mystery to life and encourage community, Hunt A Killer’s Live Hunt offers 10,000 crime hunting fanatics the chance to attend a 3-day immersive thriller experience set in a 200-acre crime scene filled with live music and entertainment, camping and more. Founded in early 2016 as a single event, Hunt A Killer, opened sign-ups for its exclusive membership program in October 2016 and continues to deliver curiosity and imagination through creative storytelling. For more information on Hunt A Killer, please visit https://www.huntakiller.com.