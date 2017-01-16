Built in five months by Centerpoint, the 60,000 square foot facility features 12 full, indoor volleyball courts that can also be converted into basketball or pickleball courts.

With the Grand Opening Event planned for February 3, 2017, the Utah Athletic Center (UAC) officially opened on January 8 for use by sports teams and the general public. Built in five months by Centerpoint, the 60,000 square foot facility features 12 full, indoor volleyball courts that can also be converted into basketball or pickleball courts. The space is also suitable for indoor soccer and football training.

Supplementing the sports courts, UAC houses a separate, 4,000 square foot Sports & Fitness facility. This state-of-the-art facility will be used by UAC’s athletes and members of the general public and local community can purchase gym memberships that include group fitness and access to the volleyball, basketball and pickle ball courts.

In addition to individual membership, local companies can purchase corporate wellness packages for their employees that will include all the regular features associated with UAC, as well as access to an early morning or lunch basketball league.

UAC houses a physical therapy office in partnership with Body Tune, which focuses on injury prevention for youth athletes. For each athlete involved with UAC, there is the option to participate in a physical therapist movement screening. This screening process proactively isolates potential physical imbalances that could cause injury and thereafter provides individualized movement tuning programs.

The UAC facility includes a retail shop for sportswear enthusiasts. Local residents and athletes can shop (or order online) for great sports brands like Lululemon, Under Armour, Nike, etc.

Additionally, UAC houses a café that features health smoothies, meals and refreshments for athletes, spectators and all visitors.

UAC will become the home of Club V Volleyball (clubvvolleyball.com), the largest volleyball club in Utah and the Rocky Mountain region. As standing 2015-2016 national champions, Club V Volleyball is a character-based female athlete program dedicated to training young women not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. Club V Volleyball has an additional facility in Lindon for Utah County residents with plans to expand into Washington county and the state of Idaho in the near future.

In addition to housing Club V Volleyball, UAC is also home to Metasport Futbal Club (metasportfc.com), a community-based club focused on the individual soccer player. Metasport is committed to developing high-performing, healthy athletes and well-rounded people – and is the first soccer club in Utah to encourage and offer multi-sport play during the winter season.

Finally, UAC is home to a local basketball club and is available for pickleball.

For more information about Utah Athletic Center, Club V Volleyball, its home teams and the variety of programs offered at UAC, visit utahathleticcenter.com.

-END-

Utah Athletic Center is a family-run facility with over 65,000 square feet dedicated to health, wellness and performance. We are focused on health, fitness and training activities, products and services for a wide-range of applications – including sport clubs and athletic groups, individuals, families, organizations and corporations.