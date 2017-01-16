(ISC)²® is pleased to announce that Brian Correia has been named director of business development for the North America region, a newly created position. He is the former director of Business Development and Venue Planning at SANS Institute. Mr. Correia worked at SANS for sixteen years, and was involved in divisions responsible for sales, partner relationships, event management, contracts, and marketing campaigns. He also developed new processes that enabled SANS to host numerous events throughout the year.

“I am thrilled to be adding someone of Brian’s caliber to our team. He is known and respected throughout our industry and is uniquely qualified to provide outstanding services for our North America Region members and customers,” says Dan Waddell, (ISC)²’s regional managing director for North America.

(ISC)² COO Wesley Simpson adds, “Brian’s leadership and industry experience is a welcome complement to our senior management team. We’re all extremely pleased he’s joining (ISC)². Dan and Brian are going to be a powerful team running our operations in Alexandria, Virgina.”

"It has always been a great honor to be a part of the cybersecurity industry as it has evolved these past two decades, with a small piece in helping to protect society from the bad guys,” said Brian Correia. “I've had the pleasure during my career to work with some of the greatest minds within this industry as colleagues and clients. I look forward to working for such a prestigious organization and industry leader as (ISC)² and to continue that great work!"

For Mr. Correia’s full professional biography, please visit https://www.isc2.org/management-team.aspx.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 123,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and EducationTM. For more information about (ISC)² visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.

