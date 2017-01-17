Inspirit Announces Products Now Available on Amazon.com

We are thrilled to now offer our Inspirit Hemp products on Amazon.com,” said Rod Ensminger, C.E.O. of Inspirit Hemp

Inspirit Hemp, a company known for developing a hemp-based pain-relieving cream for athletes and active people, announced its products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Inspirit Hemp was founded with the goal of creating a highly effective pain-relieving cream that did not have the same side effects often seen in competing creams and drugs, particularly in Non-Steroidal medications and opiates. The company now provides the most potent hemp cream available in the market, thanks to a liposome formula that offers extremely fast penetration through the skin and into the body.

“We are thrilled to now offer our Inspirit Hemp products on Amazon.com,” said Rod Ensminger, C.E.O. of Inspirit Hemp. “This is a big step toward dramatically increasing our brand’s footprint and bringing our products to more mainstream audiences. Amazon.com offers companies like ours easier pathways to success, and we can’t wait to take advantage of this opportunity and reach out to new customers.”

Inspirit CBD’s hemp cream is non-psychoactive, and made from 100 percent organic hemp oil. It is free of gluten and GMO ingredients, opting instead for natural ingredients that relieve pain caused by arthritis, as well as muscle, tendon and joint pain and backaches. Regardless of the age of the user or the type of sport or activity in which they like to participate, the creams are able to reach the body’s CB1 and CB2 receptors efficiently and last throughout the day for natural pain relief without side effects.

“Inspirit Hemp outperforms other creams in this category because of the Inspirit Formula”, says Dr. Robert Derryberry, a Sports Chiropractor and Certified Nutritionist. “The synergistic effect of Inspirit Hemp extract and two key Essential Oils make a huge difference in my opinion.”

People who are unfamiliar with hemp should also know the products made by Inspirit are 100 percent legal. Anyone who works in a job that requires occasional drug tests will not be affected by use of Inspirit Hemp cream, as it does not show in a blood test. The products are completely safe, legal and highly beneficial.

“We are excited to have the chance to reach out to more customers than ever before and provide them with the pain relief they so desperately need, thanks to this new sales partnership with Amazon.com,” said Ensminger.

For more information about Inspirit Hemp, visit http://www.inspirithemp.com.