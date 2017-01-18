A Laysa Digital billboard situated by a Moscow freeway. We selected BroadSign’s platform as it is an affordable, professional tool that fulfills our needs of stability and robustness when operating such visible displays." - Ruslan Jeludik, Managing Partner at Laysa Digital

BroadSign International, LLC’s automated digital out-of-home software has been selected by Laysa Digital LLC for its transit network in Russia. The initial conversion consists of 33 digital billboards on the busiest freeways in Moscow.

“We selected BroadSign’s platform as it is an affordable, professional tool that fulfills our needs of stability and robustness when operating such visible displays,” said Ruslan Jeludik, Managing Partner at Laysa Digital. “We are excited to have an experienced DOOH partner like BroadSign and look forward to taking digital signage to the next level in Russia.”

Laysa Digital plans to grow its ad-based network of 5x15 meter LED roadside displays in Moscow and other key Russian cities. Clients include Disney, Mercedes, Sony, Asus, Kinder and MasterCard.

“BroadSign is aligned with Laysa Digital’s forward-thinking objectives for the DOOH industry in the Russian market,” said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President, Global Sales at BroadSign. “We are eager to assist the high-profile network’s growth in premium sites across the country with our scalable, cloud-based platform and features that cater to advertiser requirements.”

To learn more about current and future BroadSign offerings, meet with a representative during Integrated Systems Europe or apply for a Free Trial.

About BroadSign

BroadSign International, LLC provides a software platform used by the world’s largest and most prestigious digital signage and digital out-of-home media owners to efficiently and reliably operate their networks. Powering over 120,000 displays in venues such as airports, shopping malls, health clinics and cinemas, BroadSign’s automated, scalable and secure workflow includes the BroadSign Core CMS for content playback and proof of performance.

For more information about BroadSign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Laysa Digital

Laysa Digital LLC is a digital advertising technology agency, with services consisting of LED equipment supply, development of promotional materials and design documentation, content creation and campaign metrics.