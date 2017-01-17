Lynx Technology Partners (Lynx), one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing private companies and ranked among the top US security companies for consecutive years, today announced the appointment of four members to its first Board of Directors. This announcement brings a year-long independent board nomination process to a close and positions Lynx for even faster growth in 2017.

“Because Lynx is amongst the nation’s fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies, its Board of Directors reflects a balance of private and federal sector leaders,” said Board Nominating Committee Chair Bobby Dominguez, Chief Information Security & Strategy Officer at Lynx. “The Committee was challenged to assemble an extraordinary and balanced group of innovators committed to strengthening information security and risk management globally. I believe we have succeeded in achieving this objective.”

The first four members of the Lynx Board of Directors, who will serve in their capacity as individuals, are:

Julian Waits - President & CEO at SAIFE. Mr. Waits brings 30 years of experience assisting early- and growth-stage technology companies, like PivotPoint Risk Analytics, ThreatTrack Security and GFI Software, to reach their full potential in their respective markets by advising them on rapid market expansion, corporate development and business strategy.

Debora Plunkett - Principal at Plunkett Consulting. Mrs. Plunkett is a Retired Federal Senior Executive that served first as the Deputy Director and thereafter as the Director of the National Security Agency’s Information Assurance Directorate. As the leader of the NSA’s cyber defense, cryptography and information systems security missions, Mrs. Plunkett directed thousands of the NSA’s worldwide personnel to enable continuous innovation and development of strong security solutions and policies for protecting the US government’s classified communicatons, serving the needs of consumers from the White House to the war fighter.

Joseph Yacura – Former VP & Chief Procurement Officer at Fannie Mae and former SVP/CPO at American Express and Bank of America. Mr. Yacura brings 30 years of experience providing leadership and oversight in the creation and reengineering of complex global supply chain organizations in large corporations. Through extensive collaboration with internal business units and suppliers, Joe created scalable and sustainable cost savings, improved supplier quality/performance, mitigated third-party risk, and improved internal customer satisfaction and process efficiencies with end-to-end solutions.

Franklin Donahoe - Chief Information Security Officer at Mylan Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Donahoe brings 30 years of experience directing strategy, operations and budgets for the protection of enterprise information assets and managing security programs. In former roles as Director of Information Security Architecture and Design and Risk Management at T–Mobile USA, Manager with Deliotte and Protiviti consulting firms and CISO of Costco Wholesale, his responsibilities have encompassed communications, applications and infrastructure, including their policies and procedures.

“The caliber and reach of this board reflects the critical nature of Lynx’s mission in a global cybersecurity economy where governance, risk and compliance is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR from $2.6B in 2015 to $3.8B by 2020,” said Aric K. Perminter, Founder & Chairman at Lynx. “The Board oversight will ensure Lynx continuously offers the highly valuable, project-specific risk and compliance solutions that help reduce GRC associated costs and deliver greater efficiency.”

About Lynx Technology Partners, Inc.

Lynx Technology Partners is the trusted Information Security and Risk Management Advisor that customers in highly-regulated industries worldwide depend on to improve security posture, facilitate compliance, reduce risk and refine operational efficiency. With world-class skills and knowledge capital built over 30 years, Lynx security experts help customers recognize and control IT-related risks and maintain compliance with major industry and government standards. Through consulting, security and risk assessments, penetration testing, managed security services and an award-winning GRC solution, Lynx supports many critical projects for security-conscious leaders in Financial Services, Federal, Energy, Healthcare, State Government and Higher Education. For more information, please visit LynxGRC.com.