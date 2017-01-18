Prestonwood Christian Academy Announces New Upper School Principal

Mrs. Wendy Morris is Prestonwood Christian Academy's new Upper School Principal.

Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) announced that after an extensive search, current Interim Upper School Principal Mrs. Wendy Morris has been appointed as Upper School Principal.

“It was critical that we find the very best leader and educator for our Upper School,” said Head of School, Dr. Larry Taylor. “Mrs. Morris was part of a highly qualified field of candidates. I want to thank our Assistant Head of School-Academics, Mrs. Dana Epperson, other senior level administrators, and several Upper School teachers and leadership for overseeing and participating in multiple levels of interviews with our final three candidates. I am positive that we have selected the very best leader to take our staff and students to another level of excellence.”

Mrs. Morris brings a wealth of experience having been in the field of education since 1990 after receiving her Bachelor's degree in Education from Baylor University. She completed her Master's in Educational Leadership at Dallas Baptist University in 2005. Prior to joining Prestonwood Christian Academy in 2001, Mrs. Morris taught for 11 years in both the Wylie and Allen Independent School Districts. During this time, she served in various classroom instructor roles including teaching gifted and talented students and district technology specialist.

During her 16-year tenure at PCA, Mrs. Morris has also served in a variety of roles, such as Sixth Grade English Teacher, Team Leader, Accreditation Committee Member/Chairperson, Middle School Assistant Principal and, for the past eight years, as the Upper School Assistant Principal. Mrs. Morris began this school year as Interim Upper School Principal, and quickly earned the respect and followership of the faculty and student body.

“I am very humbled to be placed in this position to serve the PCA community,” said Mrs. Morris. “I look forward to following God’s direction in leading the Upper School in His plans.”

Mrs. Morris has been married to Shannon Morris for 26 years, and the couple has two children, Tory Morris (PCA class of 2012), who currently teaches at PCA North in Prosper, and Cody, a PCA junior. The Morris' are active members and Bible Fellowship leaders at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

Prestonwood Christian Academy is celebrating its 20th school year serving more than 1,600 students enrolled at three campuses: Plano (Pre-Kindergarten 3 through 12th grade), PCA North in Prosper (Pre-Kindergarten 3 through 7th grade) and PCAplus Virtual Academy. The school has been recognized as having one of the strongest Christian education programs in the country providing intentional biblical worldview training and integration. PCA places great value on the growth of students’ spiritual health in addition to their scholastic endeavors and co-curricular activities. In addition to PCA’s spiritual development plan, the school promotes a rigorous Liberal Arts academic program. The graduating class of 2016 was offered more than $15 million in scholarship for academics, arts and athletics from universities and other institutions of higher learning. PCA is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year. Interested families are invited to a PCA Breakfast Preview on Jan. 20, at 8:30 a.m. in the Leadership Center, 6801 W. Park Blvd., Plano 75093. Online reservations can be made at http://www.prestonwoodchristian.org/admissions. Families may also call 972.930.4010 to schedule a Thursday tour.