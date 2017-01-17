This is the second consecutive year that Chapman has been included in the magazine’s annual listing of the top lawyers in the state.

Chelsea Chapman of the McIlveen Family Law Firm was voted as one of Business North Carolina’s 2017 Legal Elite. Less than 3% of North Carolina’s lawyers - 644 in all - made the list of North Carolina’s top lawyers in business-related categories. This is the second consecutive year that Chapman has been included in the magazine’s annual listing of the top lawyers in the state.

Since 2002, Tar Heel lawyers have been honored through Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite - a list of the top state lawyers in 14 business-related categories. Winners are not chosen by BNC editors, but by the lawyers themselves. Every active lawyer throughout North Carolina is given the opportunity to participate and vote.

The selection process for the latest winners began in June 2016. Ballots were sent to over 23,000 active members of the North Carolina Bar, asking one simple question: Of the Tar Heel lawyers whose work you have observed firsthand, whom would you rate among the current best in these categories?

Lawyers were then requested to select peers in 14 different categories. Though they were not allowed to vote for themselves, lawyers were permitted to cast a vote for a lawyer from their own firm provided that they also chose an attorney in the same category but from an outside firm. More weight was given to outside votes.

Business North Carolina is a Charlotte-based magazine renowned for winning over 90 national awards for its reporting, writing, and design. Published monthly, the magazine focuses on the people, trends and events that shape businesses all throughout North Carolina.

Chapman, a graduate of Appalachian State University and the Charlotte School of Law, genuinely believes in making a positive difference in the lives of others. She is deeply devoted to empowering and educating her clients, and strives to do this in the most personalized manner possible. Apart from being selected to be among Business North Carolina’s Legal Elite for Family Law in 2016 and 2017, Chapman was also selected to be among the “10 Best” Family Law Attorneys in North Carolina by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys for both 2015 and 2016.

The McIlveen Family Law Firm is a reputable law firm solely focused on North Carolina family law. They are fully committed to helping families from across the state resolve issues such as divorce, child custody, prenuptial agreements, alimony, domestic violence, grandparent rights, adoption and more. For more information call (704) 865-9011 or visit http://www.mcilveenfamilylaw.com