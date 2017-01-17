Las Vegas-based nutritional supplement superstore Vegas Discount Nutrition is pleased to announce the opening of its newest locations in Orange County, California and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as Las Vegas's Fashion Show Mall.

Founded by career entrepreneur Terrence Vick, Vegas Discount Nutrition offers vitamins, proteins, weight loss, health foods, alkaline water, and a wide variety of supplemental needs, all at wholesale pricing up to 60% off of typical retail value in a fun, friendly atmosphere. Unlike most nutritional supplement stores, the staff at Vegas Discount Nutrition consists of highly qualified nutritionists working with each individual customer identifying the products and supplements that are best suited for his or her individual goals. Each store nutritionist must pass the industry's most rigorous and comprehensive sports nutrition course through the NAFC, which includes an exam covering over 400 pages of the latest nutrition information. Armed with product knowledge and industry leading customer service training, VDN’s staff is positioned to assists customers with the expansive products available in VDN Superstores

Vegas Discount Nutrition is currently accepting franchise applicants throughout North America and Canada and is expecting to open up international franchise opportunities within the year.

Mario Altiery, the President and founder of Upside Group, is pleased to partner with Vegas Discount Nutrition. “It’s an honor to be working with people who make health and fitness a priority within their communities, and then watching them grow.”

About Vegas Discount Nutrition

Anchored in Las Vegas, Nevada, Vegas Discount Nutrition is one of the premier nutrition stores in the world, carrying vitamins, proteins, weight-loss, health foods, alkaline water, and other supplement needs at online and wholesale pricing. They are the only store in Nevada that carries a massive inventory of over 1 million dollars, with 4000 different items to choose from, and all at 30 to 60% off retail prices. Most importantly, Vegas Discount Nutrition’s trained professional NAFC certified nutritionists focus on helping customers with all of their health, fitness, and supplement needs. At Vegas Discount Nutrition, our #1 goal is your 100% satisfaction!

To learn more please visit: http://www.vegasdiscountnutrition.net/. For franchise information, please visit: http://www.vdnfranchise.com/#contact.

About Upside Group Franchise Consulting

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Upside Group Franchise Consulting is a full service, boutique franchise consulting firm with offices across the country. They have a handpicked, professional staff with decades of franchise experience from all disciplines of the franchise industry. Upside Group Franchise Consulting offers their clients a full suite of franchise services including innovative franchise marketing programs, outsourced franchise sales, franchise sales training, franchise lead screening, franchise manuals, franchise marketing collateral, and award winning web design. To learn more, please visit: http://www.upsidefranchiseconsulting.com