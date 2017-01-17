Infoverity Receives 2016 Informatica MDM Partner of the Year Award

This global recognition as 2016 MDM Partner of the Year showcases Infoverity's performance in transforming data-driven enterprises.

Infoverity, a leading global provider of information management, Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation services, today announced that Informatica has named Infoverity as the winner of the 2016 MDM Partner of the Year award, the fourth nod in the last six years. Infoverity received this prestigious honor during a reception on January 16 at Informatica’s Partner Kickoff in Las Vegas.

The 2016 Informatica Partner of the Year Awards honor Informatica partners that have excelled and exhibited exceptional performance over the past year as participants in the worldwide Informatica Partner Program. Winners are selected based on the following criteria: performance, investment in skills, marketing campaign execution, revenue achievement, value add and new customers obtained.

Supporting Quotes:

“We’re thrilled to have Infoverity acknowledged for the fourth time in six years by Informatica," said Matt Wienke, Partner, Infoverity. This global recognition as 2016 MDM Partner of the Year showcases our performance in transforming data-driven enterprises, worldwide and across industries. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Informatica to help clients simplify their information to make it more useful.”

“Our 2016 Partner of the Year honorees all have brilliant records of success in creating new and mutual value with Informatica solutions,” said Rodney Foreman, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem, Informatica. “They are a testament to the overall success of the Partner Program in equipping partners with the tools, expertise and resources they need to excel in helping customers power their businesses with data.”

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is featured in Gartner’s 2016 Market Guide of MDM External Service Providers and is named among the Best Places to Work in IT in 2016 by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.

