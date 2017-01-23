The Give Back program has grown over the years and now represents a significant line item to many of the philanthropies that we support. We strive to give back to the communities that support us and we couldn’t be more thrilled that along with the busines

Blue Dog donates to over 40 charities for the 4th quarter.

Since it’s foundation in 2013, Blue Dog Business Services has donated to many charities each quarter. This quarter, Blue Dog’s charitable contributions total over 40 different charities and cause campaigns.

The Blue Dog “Give Back Program” is an optional program that all clients can participate in. Blue Dog will donate 5% of all proceeds generated from processing their payments.

Some examples of these charities include:



Flutter by Izzy Jane Foundation

Actors Fund of America

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St Lucie County

Breast Friends of Florida

How Blue Dog’s philanthropic program is different is that they allow their customers to choose what charitable foundation Blue Dog donates to, allowing clients to choose causes that they have a special connection to.

For more information regarding Blue Dog Business Services and/or its Give Back Program, contact us at 772.360.4646.