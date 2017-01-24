The Deco Further Distinguished by 55 and Over Designation

Many life-long Clintonville residents want to live in a building that is a bit quieter, more distinguished and filled with neighbors they know. We think The Deco is just what they're looking for.

To answer the growing demand for gracious apartment living for those 55 and over, the project's owners, The Zimmerman Companies, has designated The Deco a 55 and over residence. This means that at least one person in the residence must be 55 or older in no less than 80% of occupied units. The Deco’s 114 apartments are expected to take first occupancy this April. The newly constructed apartment residences are located in the heart of North Clintonville, within walking distance from restaurants and shops, green spaces and fitness facilities.

55 and over communities are increasingly popular across the country. They are geared toward those who wish to live among their peers. April Zimmerman Katz, President of The Zimmerman Companies, says the decision to cater to those 55 and older, particularly in Clintonville, was due in large part to the numerous inquiries The Deco has received since it was announced.

“We were consistently hearing from life-long Clintonville residents who love their community and want to stay there. However, while they are looking to downsize, they don’t want to downgrade,” Zimmerman Katz explained. “The fact is, until now there have been few options for this segment of the Clintonville population. They want to live in a building that is a bit quieter, more distinguished and filled with neighbors they know. We think The Deco is just what they are looking for.”

The four-floor apartment community will offer beautifully appointed one- and two- bedroom apartments and studios. Residences feature an open floor plan and high-end finishes. Building amenities include elevators, a pool and inviting common areas. Rent starts at $1,000 per month. The Deco promises worry-free living for those who no longer want the stresses and responsibilities of owning a home or renting privately. Available floor plans and more information can be found at LiveTheDeco.com