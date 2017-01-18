Soldiers' Angels Launches Valentine's for Veterans Program

Every year, Soldiers’ Angels receives thousands of Valentine’s Day greeting cards addressed to service members and veterans. Unfortunately, since the cost to ship the cards is so high, the organization does not have the funding to share these greetings with those they are intended for. This year the organization is asking for those that send Valentine’s cards to include $1 per card. The money received will help to offset the cost of shipping boxes of cards overseas or shipping to representatives to distribute in VA Hospitals.

Although the gesture of sending a Valentine’s Day greeting card may seem small, those that are serving overseas greatly appreciate the gesture. Many deployed service members do not receive any mail from home. Receiving a card from someone they may not know, but who supports them nonetheless, is a fantastic way to boost the morale of our service members.

“Knowing that people care for us while deployed makes us have pride in what we do,” says SPC Bernal, a deployed service member who recently received support from Soldiers’ Angels. “Soldiers’ Angels is helping us feel loved when needed.”

The story is very much the same for veteran patients in VA Hospitals. Many are staying in a hospital that may be many miles or many states away from their nearest family members. These patients may not have regular visitors and receiving a card or other support helps to keep them going.

If you would like to help spread the love to deployed service members and veterans this Valentine’s Day, please send your Valentine’s Day cards along with $1 per card to:

Soldiers’ Angels

2700 NE Loop 410, Suite 310

San Antonio, Texas 78217

For more information on the program, contact Soldiers’ Angels directly by email at info(at)soldiersangels(dot)org, or by phone at 210-629-0020.

####

About Soldiers’ Angels: Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-058-3415). Learn more at http://www.soldiersangels.org