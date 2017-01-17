Software Company Anahata Moves to Vultr Hosting Platform

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Anahata ran numerous performance benchmarks in a number of hosting platforms and found out that Vultr turned out to be the best value for money in Australia.

Australia-based software company Anahata, have moved their servers and those of their customers to the Vultr Hosting Platform.

Vultr is a high-performance SSD cloud hosting platform with 15 strategically positioned data centres around the globe. It allows its clients to implement a cloud infrastructure with just a click of a button. It offers one-click app for quickly launching Wordpress blogs, game servers, development environments, and much more. One of the most favourable features of Vultr is the full root access along with a dedicated IP address for all customers.

Many software companies from different parts of the world are taking advantage of cloud services. Cloud computing makes it easy for multiple people from different geographical locations to work together and collaborate effectively. Another advantage is that it is easier to have cloud-based backup and recovery solutions. It is also a time-efficient option since the supplier, offering the cloud services, takes care of maintaining the servers.

Anahata was previously working with a Perth-based hosting company since 2012. And in an effort to stay one step ahead of the competition, Anahata ran numerous performance benchmarks in a number of hosting platforms and found out that Vultr turned out to be the best value for money in Australia. The company is moving its own as well as its customer’s servers to the Vultr VPS servers.

Anahata is one of the top software companies in Australia, which was founded by Pablo Rodriguez Pina in 2010. The company has a fully-owned subsidiary named Anahata Technologies India Pvt Ltd based in Hyderabad, India. They offer cost-effective specialised software solutions for their clients. They are experts in the analysis, design, implementation and support of custom-built software applications using cutting edge technologies.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.