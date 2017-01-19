Quadrant Private Wealth, LLC (“Quadrant”), an independent wealth management firm, has announced the appointment of Frank Lawler as its Director of Business Development. Lawler joins the firm to lead strategic business development initiatives across the Quadrant family of services. By harnessing the unique value proposition of the Quadrant platform, Lawler will work to connect individual investors, business owners and strategic partners with best-in-class resources to simplify and optimize their personal and professional financial strategies.

Lawler joins Quadrant after serving as Managing Director at Preferred International, where he led commercial and business development activities for the company’s international business unit. He has broad experience in the financial services sector, most recently working in the Investment Banking division of Leerink Partners in New York.

“One of the measures of any successful organization is in the quality of its employees. Frank is another great addition to our team. His experience adds a new dimension to our growing firm and complements the rest of the talent at Quadrant Private Wealth and our subsidiary companies: Quadrant Family Office, Quadrant Business Advisory Services and Quadrant Peer Executive Groups. The entire Quadrant family is excited about having him join our team,” said Herman Rij, Founding Partner at Quadrant.

“I am very enthusiastic about the opportunities which lie ahead for Quadrant, and look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth and future success,” said Lawler.

ABOUT QUADRANT:

Quadrant Private Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor located in Bethlehem, PA. Quadrant is a firm of seasoned and innovative private wealth advisors and a knowledgeable support staff with over 100 years of collective investment experience. Quadrant offers a complete spectrum of investment and wealth structuring strategies geared towards preserving and growing wealth. For more information, go to http://www.quadrantprivatewealth.com.